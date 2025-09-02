From Lariat to CBS: Shehan Jeyarajah’s journey to primetime

By Claire-Marie Scott | Sports Director

Baylor alumnus and former Lariat staff member, Shehan Jeyarajah, got his start covering games in McLane Stadium. Now, he works for CBS, but still credits his foundations and training to Baylor and The Lariat.

Jeyarajah worked as a sports reporter, sports editor and city editor for The Lariat before graduating in 2016. He covered several iconic games in Baylor history, such as the 2014 TCU game, the 2014 Fiesta Bowl and the 2015 Cotton Bowl. He said those events aren’t the things he took away most from his time in the job.

“The most important thing, if you want to be a writer, is to write and be edited by as many people as possible, by as wide a breath of people as possible,” Jeyarajah said. “And it doesn’t necessarily matter how big the event, or how big the sport is, it is really that you do it and you do it well.”

Even though he is a national reporter now, Jeyarajah still enjoys covering his alma mater.

“I come here and I still feel like I’m 21 and just a student doing a job, but it’s also been really cool because as I’ve grown, I think that so has Baylor and so have the opportunities,” Jeyarajah said.

As for Baylor’s prospects on the field in 2025, Jeyarajah is expecting a competitive and successful season, including high rankings in the Big 12 standings.

“Expectations are high, and they should be,” Jeyarajah said. “This is a team at Baylor that is as talented as any that Dave Aranda has had, even since that 2021 team. Offensively, it would be a disappointment to me if they are not a top-three unit in the Big 12, and I think Sawyer has a really good case to be the best quarterback in the Big 12 right now.”

Jeyarajah is currently serving as the first vice president for the Football Writers Association of America. He is planning to assume the role of president next year.