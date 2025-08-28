What to Do in Waco: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means things will be slowing down a bit after a crazy first week of classes. If you’re looking to be a little lazy but still keep yourself occupied, here are some happenings around town to fuel your fun.

Sunset Paddle Tour | Aug. 29 | 7-9 p.m. | McLennan Community College Boat Ramp, Cameron Drive | $45 tickets | Whether you’re hoping for a picturesque date idea or just need a peaceful getaway, take a tour of the Brazos with Sunshine Paddle Adventures. Be sure to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothes and water shoes. If you don’t have much paddleboarding experience, not to worry — this tour is beginner-friendly!

Alice By Heart | Aug. 29-31 | 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. | The Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave. | $26-31 tickets | If you’re all for whimsical, outlandish storytelling, you might enjoy this musical take on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, put on by the Silent House Theatre Company. This show will only run until Sunday, so see it while you can!

Westfest | Aug. 29-31 | Gates open at 11 a.m. | 1110 S Main St., West | $5-25 tickets | Spend your weekend exploring the wonders of West’s rich Czech heritage. From live polka bands to the piping hot, handmade kolaches to the carnival rides, you won’t want to miss this year’s celebration.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Aug. 30 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Aug. 30 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Sept. 1 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Hamilton: An American Musical — Ten Years Later | Sept. 3 | 3:30 – 5 p.m. | Moody Memorial Library | You’re going to want to be in the room where it happens — the Schumacher Flex Commons in Moody Memorial Library. This nostalgic remembrance of one of America’s most beloved musicals will take attendees through its impact over the last decade, presented by the history, theatre and music departments. This event is available for CAE credit.