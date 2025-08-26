Purr-fect pets: Student cat owners highlight joys of adoption

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, U.S. households own about 10 million more dogs than cats. The numbers reflect a long-standing perception: dogs, often celebrated as loyal companions who greet their owners at the door, are widely seen as the more sociable choice. Cats, by contrast, have carried a reputation for aloofness and independence, slipping in and out of rooms on their own terms and offering affection more sparingly.

When bustling around a highly social environment such as a college campus, dogs can be seen as the more attractive student pet; however, cats offer a unique companionship that complements student life rather suitably, according to Baylor students.

Cat owners across campus opened up about their experiences and how these pets have changed their lives. Houston senior Eva Lampasas spoke on how adopting her cat, Mochi, helped her cope with the loss of her mother through companionship.

“My mom died in March,” Lampasas said. “We fostered [Mochi] for a while, and then the day after we ended up adopting her, my mom passed away. She seems standoffish, but when I was crying, she would come and snuggle and lick the tears off my face. I mean, we’re just best buddies now.”

Lampasas said cat care has had minimal impact on her life as a student, outside of coordinating care with her roommate. Cat ownership has even helped keep her focused during study times, as she spends more time at home.

“The only thing it impacts a little bit is if I want to go home for the weekend, then I need to make sure Olivia’s going to be here … but it doesn’t really impact my schoolwork,” she said. “If anything, it helps. It’s almost like she’s my baby.”

Lampasas noted that bonding was not immediate with Mochi. She struggled to connect at first, but they both grew to love each other over time.

“We’ve definitely bonded, but not at first. Like the first two weeks, she would hiss at me, and sometimes, if I pet her more than a minute, she would bite me and run off. I was scared she hated me, but Olivia was like, ‘She doesn’t even know us. She’ll get to know us and love us over time.'”

Regarding the responsibility cats require, Lampasas confirmed it is easier than owning a dog.

“I have a dog back home, and I love dogs, but I don’t have the space that a dog needs here,” she said. “And I feel like they require a lot more attention. Cats really like being by themselves a lot — like a large portion of the day — so it’s easier to balance going to class and coming home. [Mochi] doesn’t mind if I go to class. My dog back home would freak out and think I died or went to war or something.”

Columbus, Ohio, junior Zach Segone talked about his decision to get his cat, Jasmine, during a difficult time in his life. He stated how the transition between transferring schools and taking a gap year left him in need of companionship.

“When I was taking a gap [year], I thought [adopting a cat] would be a nice way to sort of keep myself motivated and grounded,” Segone said. “She taught me a lot about myself and how to sort of care for animals, and when I brought her to Baylor, it was definitely an adjustment for both of us. She did help keep me a lot more sane.”

Sagone elaborated on the first time he met Jasmine, noting her calmer nature and instant trust as the start of their beloved bond.

“Jasmine kind of stood out to me because she was a lot more subdued than the rest of the cats, and when I picked her up, she sort of just fell asleep in my arms,” he said.

Segone furthered his reasoning of getting a cat over a dog due to the lower maintenance needs of cats and the manageable amount of responsibility they require. However, Segone emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy environment and lifestyle for your cat, and not neglecting them.

Austin senior Will Heron spoke on his experience adopting his cat Missy, noting companionship and whimsy as his primary reasons for adoption. Before getting Missy, Heron grew up with dogs, but never cats. He commented on the impact having a cat has had on his life as a student, emphasizing the joy of coming home to his cat.

“I get to come home, and there’s a little creature that’s always happy to see me.”

When asked about the responsibility required for owning a cat, Heron agreed that it was manageable for a student.

“Cats … you can take care of a little bit more on your own time, like, you can choose when to cut their nails or clean their litter box,” Heron said. “You still need to do it, but it’s not like [how] you have to walk a dog in the morning, you have to walk a dog at night.”

Heron said he recommends cat ownership for students if they can find the right fit.