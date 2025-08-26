Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Sports Director

When Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, on May 8, 2025, history was made at the Vatican. In his first few months as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo connected with people around the world. After watching him and listening to social media, one thing is clear: Pope Leo is the best pope for Gen Z.

According to Harmony Healthcare, 46% of Gen Z have been diagnosed with a mental health condition, while 37% suspect they have a mental health condition. Among the top diagnosed mental health concerns are anxiety, depression and ADHD. In an era where there is a lot of concern for mental health, Pope Leo brings a youthfulness, joyfulness and relatability to the papacy.

According to the Catholic News Agency, nearly one million young adults were in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth from July 28 to Aug. 3. The Jubilee of Youth, a weeklong event dedicated to young adults in the Catholic Church, was first held in 2000 by Pope John Paul II.

This year marks the second time a Jubilee of Youth has taken place in Rome, aligning with the Jubilee Year, or Holy Year, that Catholics celebrate every 25 years. Prior to the event, ANS reported that about 146 countries would be represented, including individuals from countries at the center of wars like Syria, Iraq, Israel and Lebanon.

Over the course of the week, Pope Leo and the Vatican held many events for the crowds, including Eucharistic adoration, confession and Mass. Videos from the events went viral on social media, specifically one of Pope Leo carrying the pilgrim cross on foot, through the crowds and up several stairs to the stage.

Videos were titled “Life goals: climbing the stairs like Pope Leo at age 69,” with many comments praising his athleticism and capability. Pope Leo is 69 years old, compared with his predecessor Pope Francis, who was 76 when he was elected. This age difference is one reason young people feel connected to him. He brings new eyes and a fresh perspective to the papacy.

His homilies at the Jubilee of Youth were filled with encouragement for young people, reminding them that “Jesus is our hope” and God is “knocking gently on the window of our soul.” He also reminded the audience that “buying, hoarding and consuming are not enough. We need to lift our eyes, to look upwards, to the things that are above.” As a final touch of encouragement, Pope Leo asked the audience to “continue to walk joyfully in the footsteps of the Savior and spread your enthusiasm and the witness of your faith to everyone you meet.” These words are exactly what Gen Z needs to hear, not just Catholics, but everyone, of any faith group.





The Jubilee of Youth isn’t the only way Pope Leo has been an excellent pope for Gen Z, but in his day-to-day practices as well. Being from the U.S. connects him to young Americans even more, as we can see ourselves in him. From the beginning of his papacy, it was revealed that Pope Leo is a big fan of the Chicago White Sox. Videos on social media have trended showing people handing him White Sox hats, jerseys and even bringing Chicago deep-dish pizza all the way to the Vatican.

The way that young people have rallied around Pope Leo truly shows a love and spark of joy that I personally haven’t seen from the Church in a long time. Pope Leo is a beacon of hope and light for the Catholic Church and the best pope for Gen Z. I am proud to be a young Catholic and can’t wait to see the lives he gets to impact throughout his time as pope.