Apparel design majors predict fall fashion trends

As the start of classes nears, many students feel the urge to refresh their wardrobes. Back-to-school shopping and the fresh slate of a new school year remind students that fashion can be a personal mission statement. The question is: what trends will take over Baylor’s campus this fall?

Some of Baylor’s fashion experts shared their predictions on what trends will be gracing campus — what’s chic, what’s flop and what to keep an eye out for here this semester. For all fashion enthusiasts and style icons across Baylor, this one is for you.

First up, Waco senior Belle Douglas, an apparel design and product development major, predicted the revival of Y2K styles across campus — a resurgence that she is excited to see.

“Since I was born in 2001, I didn’t get to fully experience it the first time around, but I’ve found myself naturally drawn to that era whenever I’m thrifting,” Douglas said. “I remember wanting to dress like Aqua from ‘Aquamarine’ so badly growing up. One of my favorite Y2K-inspired outfits lately was a pair of wide-leg jeans with a babydoll tee. I’ve also been obsessed with denim-on-denim looks and velour tracksuits.”

She also predicts that bag and purse accessories will become more popular among students. Another trend she anticipates is clear bag customization for sporting events.

Douglas said she is concerned about the mass overconsumption these trends may cause, such as the current butter yellow trend.

“It’s everywhere and it’s caused a huge surge in overconsumption,” Douglas said. “If you already have a Kitchen Aid stand mixer, you don’t need to buy a new one in butter yellow.”

Another rising trend — matching sets — appears in the fashion forecast for Baylor this fall, according to Odessa junior Sierra Dobbs, an apparel design and product development major.

“Everyone loves a good set,” Dobbs said. “Sets make people look fashionable but also put together. It’s so nice and simple to buy something that’s perfectly made to go with each other without consumers having to have trouble finding the perfect match.”

Tampa, Fla., senior Zoe Howell, also an apparel design and product development major, said she can specifically see matching sweatsuits and athleisure sets making a comeback. Some of her favorite potential trends include more feminine looks, like matching pajama sets and bold patterns such as leopard print and polka dots.

“[My] least favorite trend [is] jorts — sorry I had to!” Howell said.

Dobbs shared with readers her least favorite trends she’s noticed around fashion circles.

“This might sound controversial, but they have to be capri pants, barrel jeans and bubble skirts,” Dobbs said. “However, some of these, I’ve seen people pull off quite well. I just think they tend to be less flattering.”

Athleisure will likely remain the dominant trend in class settings, reflective of semesters past, she said.

“I think girls will continue to wear comfy sets, athletic wear and sweatshirts,” Dobbs said. “Some examples would be Alo, Aerie or Lulu athletic dresses or skirts with tank tops.”

For game day, Dobbs predicts soft and feminine styles, denim and simple accessories.

“I think game day will have lots of yellow, long flowy skirts, long dresses, polka-dot dresses, denim on denim, a huge rise in khaki [and] dresses,” she said. “And I believe this is the year for accessories. I think since simplicity is taking over, there’s going to be a rise in bandanas and chunky jewelry.”

This fall’s “night out” attire will consist of miniskirts, animal print and delicate features such as lace, halter tops and off-the-shoulder tops, Dobbs said.

“This is a new and up-and-coming thing, but micro shorts seem to be quite popular for going out,” she said.

Howell said she also predicts micro shorts, as well as a rise in leather looks. For a dinner date, Howell reiterated the rise in leather, color coordination and boots as staples.

“I think leather [or] knee-high boots will come into play more, as well as just overall neutrals for clothing, but maybe playing with more colors as well,” she said.

Dobbs said she predicts dinner dates will combine classy and casual attire, such as cute dresses and tennis shoes. Additionally, she encouraged readers not to be afraid of overdressing.

“Flare jeans and a dressier top like a halter or blouse, with relaxed sandals or tennis shoes [are cute],” she said. “Or even a casual dress with tennis shoes is the perfect balance of not trying too much but looking good without trying.”