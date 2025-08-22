‘Ready to help’: Move2BU volunteers push through August heat

By Rory Dulock | Copy Editor & Arden Berry | Staff Writer

Facing extreme Texas humidity, students and faculty sweated their way through Move2BU Thursday morning, carrying futons, shelves ­­— even surfboards — up flights of stairs.

To combat the risk of heat stroke and dehydration, volunteers ran first aid tents around campus. They may have come from different backgrounds, but they were all there to serve and welcome new students.

Andrea Hix, who works in the President’s Office and is a Baylor alumna, said she has been working Move2BU for several years. She said volunteers had the opportunity to sign up for specific posts or to offer to work wherever they were needed.

“I love move-in day,” Hix said. “I love seeing the families move their students in, the sweet hugs and goodbyes or ‘see you laters.’”

Even though Hix lived in Kokernot while she was at Baylor, she volunteered at Ruth Collins Hall Thursday morning.

“There’s definitely people that care about [Baylor] students,” Hix said. “We’re ready to help them however we can. Enjoy this time and come back for Family Weekend … The parents are also part of the Baylor family too, so come back.”

Michelle Galvan, who works in the Office of the Registrar, worked her third Move2BU this year. She said she wanted to get involved in move-in for the atmosphere.

“I just like seeing the excitement [and] seeing the students coming back on campus,” Galvan said. “It’s just such high energy, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Besides experiencing the fast-paced environment, Galvan said she also witnessed the challenges of moving students in.

“We were talking about how this has six floors,” Galvan said. “Seeing the large items being moved to the top is interesting.”

Hix has also seen the struggles, hard work and the eye-catching items that have made their way through the halls of Baylor’s dorms.

“I do like to see some of the more interesting items that come through,” Hix said. “I’ve seen a surfboard, a keyboard and then obviously there’s some large furniture.”

Speaking from experience, Hix encourages students to get involved and find their community on campus as soon as possible.

“Find a club. Go to the meetings. Just get involved,” Hix said. “I still have some of my best friends now, [whom] I met at Baylor.”