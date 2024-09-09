Out-of-state students adjust to ‘brutal’ Waco weather

By Natalie French | Reporter

Baylor’s student population boasts large numbers of out-of-state students. Last year’s freshman class was 40% out-of-state, with students coming from all 50 states and 109 countries. It’s no secret that Waco has scorching temperatures, making the new semester difficult to adjust to for those who aren’t local.

Bainbridge Island, Wash. freshman Teagan Krog is used to rain all year long and moderate temperatures. Coming to Baylor, she said the adjustment has been “brutal.”

“I knew the weather was really hot, but I was not expecting the humidity,” Krog said. “It feels like you are swimming in the air.”

In August, Waco’s temperatures reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Krog said she finds it “absolutely insane” how people can be outside, doing activities like pickleball.

Tulsa, Okla. freshman Abram Farrington said he thought he would be used to the heat, not being from very far away.

“Boy, was I wrong,” Farrrington said. “The Texas heat is on another level. It’s the humidity that really gets you.”

Fort Novosel, Ala. sophomore Emma Miller has lived in six different states as a military kid. She said it is just as humid in Waco as it is in Alabama.

“I’ve lived in a lot of northern states, so it’s nice to do a lot of activities outside,” Miller said.

Despite the summer and fall heat, many students from colder states underestimate how cold it can get in Texas.

“Pack more clothes than you think you need,” Miller said. “Bring a coat, even if you think you won’t need it.”

Students from Texas are familiar with the heat and unpredictability of Waco’s weather. Many students said it is important to have clothes for all sorts of weather because while it might not be as cold here compared to up north, it can get cold. According to the National Weather Service, “winters are generally mild, but the season features considerable temperature variability.”

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts Waco to have a warmer winter, with the coldest days coming in late January and a potential for snow in February.

Newport Beach, Calif., junior Renee Hays said the weather was “surprising because of how much it changes every season.”

“My advice for freshmen would be to bring clothes for every season because Texas does get surprisingly cold in the winter,” Hays said. “Also, make sure you’re drinking enough water to avoid getting dehydrated in the heat.”

For many out-of-state students, particularly freshmen, adjustments to their lifestyles have been necessary.

“The humidity has changed everything about my routine: the way I do my makeup and hair, [my] skincare routine and strict showering,” Krog said.