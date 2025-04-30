What to Do in Waco: May 2-8

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

There’s plenty to do in Waco this weekend, from crystal hunting to kayaking to free concerts. So, if you’re able to check all your finals prep off your to-do list and have some time to spare, join in the fun.

Brazos Nights | May 2 | 6-11 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive | Come out to Indian Spring Park Friday night for a music concert featuring De Parranda and Sunny Sauceda in the second Brazos Nights of the year. Sing and dance the night away with your friends to this Latin quintet and three-time Grammy award-winning accordion player — all for free!

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | May 2-4 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1215 Lake Air Drive | $22-$25 tickets | If you’ve been down in the dating dumps lately and are in need of some empathy, this is the show for you. Waco Civic Theatre’s take on this Broadway musical story of contemporary heterosexual courtship is sure to make you laugh, cry and listen to the soundtrack over and over again long after the show is over. Purchase your tickets here.

Othello | May 2-4 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, 60 Baylor Ave. | $25 tickets | Not into musicals? Here’s a play for you — put on by Baylor’s very own theatre. This is a retelling of Shakespeare’s classic story with a bit of a jazzy twist. If you’re a long-time admirer of Baylor Theatre, you’re sure to see some familiar faces. Or, if you need CAEs, join the party. Purchase your tickets here or at the box office.

Rooftop Yoga | May 3 | 9-10 a.m. | Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave. | The first Saturday of every month will feature a peaceful yoga session on the lovely rooftop of Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits. If you’re not exactly a practiced yogi, have no fear. This class is for yoga enthusiasts of all levels.

While there is no fee, donations are encouraged to help fund Untamed Hope, a local animal sanctuary, and registration is required. Plus, after your refreshing yoga sesh, enjoy a discounted pastry or coffee downstairs. It’s like a reward!

Waco Gem & Mineral Show | May 3-4 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive | $5 admission | Got an eye for sparkle and trinkets? Welcome to a collector’s dream — the Waco Gem & Mineral Show. Coming back for the 65th year, this show will take place Friday and Saturday and will feature over 20 vendors selling natural treasures from all over the world. Minerals, fossils, jewelry — whatever is your vibe, they’ve got it. Admission will be collected at the door, and parking is free.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Pedal Paddle | May 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Pullin Family Marina, 1512 S University Parks Drive | $10 tickets | Shake off some finals stress by getting out the door, onto a bike and into the river for the day. Pedal Paddle is hosted by Baylor Outdoor Adventure staff to provide students with a weekly biking and kayak experience that showcases the beauty of downtown Waco, Cameron Park and the Brazos River. If you’re up for an adventure, register here.

Please Play More Upbeat Jazz Concert | May 3 | 4 p.m. | Waco Hall Recital Hall II, 624 Speight Ave. | Ya like jazz? Then head over to Waco Hall for this one-night-only Jazz Strings performance. The concert is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | May 3 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.