Review: Baylor Theatre brings back Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ with jazzy twist

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Baylor Theatre’s much-anticipated production of “Othello” was nothing short of incredible.

This wasn’t your typical Shakespeare play. Instead of Venetian streets and ancient wars, this “Othello” was set in a smoky 1960s jazz bar, complete with swing dancing, warm lighting and live jazz music. In this performance, the cast and crew of Baylor Theatre have lifted the words straight from the pages of your sophomore year English textbook and breathed new life into this classic story of revenge.

First and foremost, let’s talk about the atmosphere. The theatre was transformed into a cozy, vibrant jazz bar where you felt fully immersed in the world you were experiencing. Dim, golden lights gave the room a soft and ambient glow, and the jazz music livened the room and reflected the emotions of the story.

The music didn’t just fill in the gaps between scenes and the transitions — it also served to tell the story, capturing the intention behind every line. It was amazing to see the musicians and the actors work hand in hand.

What took the cake for me was the set design. One of the most incredible moments of the entire show came when Othello and Desdemona’s bedroom actually rose up from the stage floor with the jazz music accompanying the moment in the background. It was a surprising and beautiful moment that showed how creative and thoughtful the stage crew had been and the sheer talent it took to not only create the set but make sure its reveal fit perfectly within the story.

It’s commonly known that Shakespeare’s language can be hard to follow, but the actors made the story easy to understand and gave very raw and emotional performances. Othello projected very powerfully, showing both strength and grief as his jealousy and anger grew. Desdemona was warm and kind from the beginning, making her violent and tragic end feel even more heartbreaking. Their facial expressions, body language, blocking and tone helped explain clearly exactly what was going on, making it a very different experience from reading a text.

This version of “Othello” also explored themes in a smart, creative and sensitive way. By placing the story in the 1960s, a time of major racial tension, segregation and the civil rights movement, the play highlighted the issue of racism in a new light. This Othello, a Black man in a mostly white world, faced judgment and manipulation from those around him for marrying Desdemona and achieving success within his career.

What made the production truly special was how it took a 400-year-old story and made it feel fresh and real, but still maintained the beauty and the tragedy that Shakespeare always captured so well. The mix of jazz, history and strong performances helped the audience connect with Shakespeare’s iconic themes of love, betrayal and vengeance. It is a beautiful reminder that even stories written centuries ago can still speak to us in new ways today.

This retelling of “Othello” showed that theatre is constantly evolving in new and creative ways and can entertain while also making us think. The show will run until May 4 and counts for CAE credit.