Review: ‘The Accountant 2’ builds on brotherhood, neurodivergence

By Emma Reed | Intern

If you’re into thrillers with a mix of combat, solid storytelling and real character depth, “The Accountant 2” is now in theaters.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the sequel brings back Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff and dives deeper into his world. This time, the long-awaited sequel runs with more humor, emotional moments and a stronger focus on his relationship with his brother, which becomes the heart of the film.

A huge highlight is the dynamic between Wolff and his brother, Brax, played by Jon Bernthal. Their chemistry is a mix of dry humor and emotional depth, and their scenes bring a fun, natural rhythm to the film. It’s not often you see a movie like this with actual comedic relief that works, but the humor between the brothers keeps things grounded. For anyone who watched “The Accountant,” this reunion adds a full-circle feeling that’s both satisfying and entertaining.

One of the biggest strengths of this movie is the action. From hand-to-hand combat to intense shootouts, there’s plenty to keep action lovers entertained. But it’s not over-the-top. The fighting scenes are spaced out and well-done, and they move the story forward instead of feeling like filler.

Another thing that stood out to me was how Wolff’s neurodivergence was portrayed. In the first film, it was touched on but felt more like a plot device. This one felt more thoughtful and realistic. Wolff still has his particular skill set and unique way of thinking, but the movie also takes time to show and focus on his everyday challenges. It shows how he interacts with people, how he processes his thoughts and how he seeks connection. It made him feel more human, and it gave the movie more heart.

That said, I do have a criticism about the main plot line, as it felt a little overcomplicated. By the time the big reveal happens, it honestly feels a little flat compared to the last movie’s big reveal. The person they were chasing didn’t have much of a connection to Wolff’s world as an accountant or to who he is as a character. It felt like the writers wanted an excuse for more action rather than telling a strong, connected story. While the ideas behind it were somewhat realistic, it just didn’t land as well as it could have.

On Rotten Tomatoes, this film currently holds a 78% rating. Personally, I would rate this movie a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars.

What I admire about “The Accountant 2” is that it follows the first movie well in a lot of ways. It brings more emotion, better character development between the brothers, and a stronger representation of everyday neurodivergence. It’s not perfect, but it’s a great watch, especially for fans of action.