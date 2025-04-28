Being tired is the world’s most boring personality trait

By Grace Biad | Copy Editor

“Hey! How are you?”

“I’m so tired!”

I am sure this is a response you hear quite often, maybe even an answer you give to this recurrent question. This is my petition for people to stop saying that they’re tired when someone asks them how they are.

Contrary to popular belief, everyone is tired. Being tired is a part of life. People are tired for so many reasons. Some of the main causes can include: drug or alcohol use, having a poor diet, too much or too little physical activity and then the obvious one — not enough sleep.

As college students, we deal with being tired all the time. Most of us get six hours of sleep every night, and the recommended hours for our age is eight to 10. This is probably due to classes that require many hours of studying for exams, homework, projects, etc. Being in college means having an abundance of activities outside of schoolwork, whether that be involvement in a club, fraternity or sorority or having a job. We get tired, and that’s just how it goes. But no one wants to hear you complaining about how tired you are, especially when they are just as exhausted as you.

Imagine you are in the Target self-checkout line and you run into a friend. “Oh my gosh, it has been so long! So good to see you, how are you?” You take a minute to ponder the situation and think, do I share about my brother graduating? Do I tell them about that bad bruise on my leg? Ooh or what about — “I am so tired!” Little do you know a new mother is standing behind you barely keeping her eyes open, holding her newborn baby thinking to herself, “This kid doesn’t know tired.” Fast forward 10 years later, you are the new parent in the Target self-checkout line, thinking “I have never in my life been this tired.”

Needless to say, life moves pretty fast, and you probably are always going to be a little bit tired. It is one of life’s inevitabilities. But everyone goes through it and just because you’re feeling it doesn’t mean you need to share it.

Next time someone asks how you are, tell them something good that happened to you that day or even something bad. Just stop saying you’re tired.