We find inspiration between pages, so should you

Books have been the keepers of knowledge, the preservers of history, the bearers of poetry and the vessels of dreams and ideas. But above all, they possess the ability to bring words to life and to transport readers into different worlds.

Books are often an escape for readers. Sometimes they are plucked off shelves to provide wisdom or inspiration.

Whether you enjoy fantasy fiction, classic novels or a good picture book, there is inspiration to be found in every story. If you’re seeking new motivation in paper form, here are some of the Editorial Board’s most beloved suggestions.

“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

As an English major, I recognize that this is probably not the most pretentious and intellectual pick I could’ve gone with, but it’s one of my favorites nonetheless. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was among my first forays into the world of classic literature and one of the reasons I chose to be an English major in the first place. I picked it up around the time that my high school shut down due to the pandemic, and I remember it giving me a fantastic sense of escape that allowed me to step out of a world that was sick and scary and dangerous — more dangerous by the day — and into a world where the greatest evil was Mr. Wickham.

I feel that it’s important to acknowledge that the world set forth in “Pride and Prejudice” is still maybe not the one I want to live in, what with the lack of rights and all, but the simplicity and peace of the Austen-verse is beautiful. It reminds me of a summer day in my backyard when I had some big choices ahead of me but all the time in the world to spend with the bold and beautiful Elizabeth Bennett.

Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

“A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara

This book is daunting. Reaching over 800 pages and an emotional front cover, it wasn’t easy to crack the spine. However, once I got about 200 pages in, everything began to shift. I remember covering my mouth in awe at the tragedy of the main character, Jude St. Francis.

His life is not a series of cookie-cutter events. Orphaned at a young age and facing early abuse by a priest, Jude struggles with self-harm and relationship issues throughout his life. The one saving grace is his three friends he met at university who share their stories and experiences being a part of his life.

This book taught me unbounding empathy and the courage to be there for your friends even when they constantly need it. Jude inspired me to remember that we don’t know everyone’s stories. We don’t know where they came from, their family situation or the current battles they face. Through it all, his relentless kindness toward others makes this book something I will never forget.

Erika Kuehl | Opinion Editor

“Divergent” by Veronica Roth

This book is for any sci-fi or dystopia lovers out there. “Divergent” focuses on a teenage girl living in a post-apocalyptic Chicago that is divided into factions.These factions are seperated upon values, beliefs and lifestyles creating an extremely polarizing world — a world facing similar issues that are not far off from today. It handles themes of choosing personal values over family, discovering one’s identity and navigating a lonely, troubled world.

Picking this book up for the first time had a major impact on me during my early high school years as a young adult who was trying to find a sense of belonging and identity.

I found the main character, Beatrice Prior, relatable and empathized with her when she dealt with hard decisions, such as risking losing contact with her family to start a new life in a different faction and finding courage when her initiation process is going poorly.

Rory Dulock | News Editor

“1984” by George Orwell

I’m not a big reader of American literature, but Orwell’s novel was actually an enjoyable read that has stuck with me. And for those of you who haven’t read it for a school project or your Goodreads, do yourself a favor and join the bandwagon.

The dystopian novel, which has been unnecessarily (and stupidly) banned at some schools, tells a cautionary tale about a future run by Big Brother. Take away current political beliefs and the novel details a future eerily similar to past events and a not-too-distant future. With all of our newby technology and worries about what’s to come, the approach of this novel does a great job at articulating fears about the future and how to be a human.

Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

“From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough

Here’s one for all the memoir lovers and Elvis superfans. Lisa Marie Presley tells all in this real, raw autobiography with the help of her daughter. Through a series of voice memos pieced together in printed form, Presley reveals childhood shenanigans at Graceland, loves and losses, lifelong struggles with addiction, the joys of motherhood and her perseverance to see the beauty in life through it all.

If you know everything about Elvis but nothing about his only child, you’re missing out on so much. Lisa Marie’s life was truly a whirlwind, but she inspired and touched the lives of many as she made her way through it.

For the full effect, I’d recommend listening to this story as an audiobook, which has snippets of Presley’s unedited voice memos. This definitely isn’t a light read, but it is a good one.

Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

“The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

This is a great read if you are looking for something meaningful yet short. Hemingway shows why he is such a renowned author, guiding the readers through the old man’s eyes as he undertakes a profound journey, conquering the ocean with reverence.

This book helped me gain appreciation for the sea, as Hemingway not only finds admiration for the things he finds beautiful but also the struggles he is presented with. His reflections are calm and fair, even in the face of hardship. As a younger reader, the old man’s perseverance makes me feel inspired in my own life. Hemingway does a wonderful job of emphasizing the importance of your past experiences, but continuing to look ahead at your life with purpose.

“The Old Man and the Sea” is a must-read, and I feel connected to it because of the father-son relationship between the boy and the old man and the subtle theme of baseball in the 1950s.

Julien Hajenius | Web Editor

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

Putting aside the shock of the title and the book’s cover, McCurdy’s 2022 memoir is one of the most emotionally impactful stories I’ve ever read. While I don’t read books and literature often, I decided to give McCurdy’s a read after seeing posts discussing it and sharing parts from the book, and I’m glad I did.

McCurdy’s book inspired me to see celebrities differently. While some people may see celebrities as spoiled rich people, McCurdy’s book reminded me that many celebrities are just normal people and that many of them have hardships just like you and me. Instead of just assuming that celebrities are undeserving of fame or spoiled and wealthy, take a step back, look into how they’ve gotten to where they are now and see how hard they’ve worked and what they’ve gone through to be the person they are today. Celebrities aren’t just there for entertainment — they’re human.

James Ellis | Cartoonist