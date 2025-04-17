What to Do in Waco: April 18-24

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re in Waco for the Easter break and are looking for some fun, here is your ultimate guide. Spice up your weekend by grabbing a friend and enjoying some night hiking, an Earth Day carnival and an Easter egg hunt in Seley Park.

Lake Waco Wetland Night Hike | April 18 | 7-8 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing | Explore the nightlife of the Waco Wetlands on this weekly hiking outing guided by the Cameron Park Zoo staff. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about the many creatures and critters that wake as the sun sets. Just don’t forget a good pair of walking shoes, some bug spray, a flashlight and a second layer in case it gets chilly. This event is free, and no registration is required.

Party for the Planet | April 19 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | With Earth Day coming up, Cameron Park Zoo is taking a moment to be mindful about how we’ve been caring for our planet and thanking those who do. Party for the Planet will recognize Waco individuals and organizations who work to keep our community safe, clean and green, with crafts and games included. This event is free, and no registration is required.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 19 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Easter Egg Hunt | April 19 | 12-2 p.m. | Seley Park, 1800 Bosque Blvd. | Antioch Waco is hiding over 10,000 eggs for Wacoans to find on Seley Park on Saturday — and yes, you read that number right. Whether you’re tall or small, young or old, all are welcome to participate in this hunt. After all, everyone gets to be a kid on Easter! Free food and fellowship are also provided, so the more the merrier!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | April 19 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Post Mortem Art Collective Gallery Show | April 19 | 8-10 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150 | $10 tickets | Get spooked by the work of artists Sean Skellington and Daniel Kranz in this full-gallery display. If you have a taste for the dark and the macabre, this gallery is calling your name. Must be 18+ to enter.

Care for Waco Carnival | April 23 | 5-8 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Celebrate Earth Day with fellow Wacoans through food, games, face painting and crafts offered at this Bridge Street carnival. Learn how to better care for our community through fun activities such as composting, gardening and recycling. This event is free, and no registration is required.