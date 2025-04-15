Skip the snooze-fest: 4 elective ideas that actually sound fun

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

It’s a common consensus that electives can often feel like filler courses in the race toward graduation, but some of them are hidden gems that offer way more than just the credit hours. Whether you’re looking to explore a new language, dive into philosophical discussions or just get your hands a little dirty (literally), here are four unique elective inspirations that will bring something exciting to your schedule.

Language 101

Starting a new language might sound intimidating or difficult, but introductory language courses are often a comfortable place to grow and make mistakes. Language classes immerse you in a whole new way of thinking. It’s a great way to see how different cultures express themselves, what phrases do and don’t translate and just how much language can vary. Baylor offers unique language courses such as Russian, Japanese or Arabic. Plus, learning a new language sharpens your brain and looks great on a resume — what’s not to love?

Philosophy courses

If you like a good debate or enjoy those Jubilee style videos that have been popping up every week, a discussion-based philosophy class could be a great time for you. One standout for me personally is Medical Ethics, where you get to explore very real-world dilemmas like abortion and euthanasia. Discussing questions regarding the order of importance of medical care or whether we should have a socialized medical system is both relevant and eye-opening. These classes are highly interactive, thought-provoking and sometimes a little uncomfortable in the best way.

World Oceans

If you’ve heard of the World Oceans course, you probably know it’s one of the more popular and talked about science electives on campus. It isn’t just a marine biology course — it covers everything from earthquakes to climate change to hands-on lab experience. Even if you’re not a science major, the course contents are interesting and engaging.

The art of getting messy

If you’re tired of writing essays and staring at laptop screens, it might be a good idea to switch things up with a hands-on art elective like ceramics or mixed-media art. These courses let you explore creativity through unique mediums — wood, clay, wire, you name it. You’ll develop a better appreciation for the artistic process of making something from nothing and get to express yourself through creative means. Plus, working with your hands is a great stress reliever from your other classes. There’s no art background required for the introductory courses, just a willingness to experiment and get a little messy.

Whether you’re trying to meet a course hour requirement or just looking for something fun, these elective options go beyond the basics. So, next time you’re registering for classes, try something unexpected, and you might just discover a new passion along the way.