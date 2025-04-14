A&L Tunesday: April 15

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you crave songs that are just as much stories as they are catchy tunes, Tunesday is here to give you what you need. Enjoy these country and folk releases from familiar and strange faces alike.

“Henry, come on” by Lana Del Rey (April 11)

“Henry, come on” is Lana’s latest dreamy, airy and romantic work, with a storyline to match this celestial description. Gentle bells accompany Lana’s voice as she sings out her love-related frustrations in this cowboy-themed anthem. Here, her lover is compared to Icarus, with Lana being the one “to hold the hand of the man / who flies too close to the sun.” In other words, and seen in plenty of her other music, Lana is constantly having to be the one to accompany a reckless yet magnificent Icarus in her relationships. Sounds like she’s hanging her hat up this time, though.

While this song is on-brand for Lana, I think it represents some kind of shift in her work. This could be seen in her upcoming album, “The Right Person Will Stay,” to be released on May 21.

“Heaven Passing Through” by Turnpike Troubadours (April 11)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — I’m not a country fan, at least not of modern country. However, Turnpike Troubadours has a way of wiggling themselves into my favor, despite the genre. I admire the classic, folksy sound of this song, released with the group’s latest album, which relies on hearty acoustics and Felker’s deep, drawling vocals.

The story behind this one is simple but sweet: Don’t let those precious moments pass you by. Live in them and remember them. If you are looking to see Turnpike live in the near future, the band will be paying a visit to McLane Stadium on Aug. 23.

“Mama” by Amelia Day (April 11)

Folk-rock artist Amelia Day may be considered relatively underground as of now, but I have a feeling her latest song, “Mama,” is going to blow her out of the water. This single is one of many songs to come, as Day plans on making releases throughout the rest of the spring, building up to her album release.

In my mind, Amelia Day is Florence the Machine and Brandi Carlile’s love child. So if you enjoy queer, campy, mystical-sounding music, Day could very well be your next favorite artist.