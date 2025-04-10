What to Do in Waco: April 11-17

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Easter is fastly approaching, but before you head out of town for the long weekend, check out these festive Waco events. Tea parties, theatre and dancing are just a few fun happenings on the docket.

Describe the Night | April 11-13 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, 60 Baylor Ave. | $20 tickets | Baylor student actors will put on this Obie-winning production written by Rajiv Joseph this weekend. Follow along with this series of three Polish storylines spanning a century and tied together by history, conspiracy and love. Get your tickets here.

Country Throwdown | April 11 | 7-11 p.m. | The Will, 5984 N State Highway 6 | Enjoy an evening of line dancing to the classics at The Will! Grab a friend and a pair of boots, and prepare to stomp, spin and scoot the night away. Register here to secure your spot on the floor.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 12 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party | April 12 | 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. | East Terrace House, 100 Mill St. | $30 tickets | Spring has sprung, and time is ticking, so hurry over to this Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party and egg hunt before it’s too late. Take part in this magical day at this historic Waco house by purchasing your tickets here.

StompFest | April 12 | 7:20 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | This annual Baylor tradition is returning for the 24th year, and it’s free to all who wish to attend. This all-university step show, put on by Nu Iota, will be as thrilling as ever, with teams competing for a cash prize. See a piece of this choreographed action on Saturday night at Waco Hall.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | April 12 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Levitt Amp Waco Music Series | April 16 | 5-9 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | This free concert series is returning for another year! For the second show in this 10-part series, Marion and the Waco Community Choir will perform for the public at Bridge Street Plaza. If you’re looking to be serenaded next week, give this free show a go.