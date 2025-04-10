Baseball looks to fire up streaky bats against Texas Tech

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

For the first time this season, Baylor baseball is hitting the road on the heels of a homestand with a losing record.

Averaging less than three runs scored in their last five games, the green and gold will look to find more barrels during a three-game series against Texas Tech in a homer-friendly ballpark this weekend. While the Bears (21-11, 5-7 Big 12) are hoping for their bats to heat up, the Red Raiders (9-20, 5-7 Big 12) have lost seven of their last eight games due to faulty pitching.

Two years removed from an NCAA Regional appearance, the Red Raiders have struggled to overcome a bottom-two pitching staff in the Big 12. They’ve allowed eight or more runs in 16 games this season, including a 15-5 eight-inning run-rule loss to New Mexico on Tuesday.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Mac Heuer, a 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection, has struggled as the Friday starter anchoring the rotation. Heuer’s 6.15 ERA has primarily come due to hard contact, allowing 11 extra base hits in seven starts. Junior right-handed pitchers Tyler Boudreau (9.00 ERA, 24 K, 13 BB) and Zane Petty (3.86 ERA, 21 K, 18 BB) round out the projected weekend rotation for Texas Tech.

For the second consecutive weekend, head coach Mitch Thompson will opt to roll with left-handed pitchers Ethan Calder and Carson Bailey on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Sunday starter is still to be determined, but junior left-handed pitcher Stefan Stahl has opened such bullpen days for the last two weekends of Big 12 play.

The Bears have already won more games through 32 matches this year than in Thompson’s first season in 2023 (20-35). A series win would secure Baylor’s best mark under the third-year coach, toppling the 22-31 mark from a year ago.

However, taking on a potent Red Raider lineup will challenge Baylor’s top-three pitching staff in the Big 12.

Tech is headlined by junior outfielder Damian Bravo, senior first baseman Robin Villeneuve and sophomore shortstop TJ Pompey — all of whom are hitting over .330. The trio has combined for 20 doubles and 18 home runs. Sophomore outfielder Logan Hughes (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI) slots in as the power hitter — one of five players in the Big 12 hitting double-digit home runs.

Baylor’s bats should also see a boost playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Lubbock. Due to a high wind area and dimensions of 330 feet to clear the right and left field fence, the Red Raiders have clubbed 40 home runs and allowed 43 more so far this season. Hosting games at pitcher-friendly Baylor Ballpark, the Bears have only hit 28 round-trippers and allowed 27.

The Bears will open the three-game series against the Red Raiders at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock. The series will be broadcast on ESPN+.