Honor our Earth by adding these five songs to your playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

April 22 is Earth Day, and whether you’re celebrating by planting a garden or educating yourself on ways to live more sustainably, you’ll need some music to accompany it. Here is a list of the top five songs for your Earth Day experience.

Some are deep cuts, and others are popular hits, but all are equally as passionate and nostalgic. These serotonin-inducing songs will leave you inspired and joyful.

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

If you haven’t experienced love yet, this song will piece together what you’re missing out on. If you have, then you know what I’m talking about. “Harvest Moon” is the epitome of spine-aching nostalgia and passionate love combined in one. It’s an intimate cut but perfect for a day of celebrating the earth.

When creating your Earth Day playlist, do yourself a favor and add this to the mix. It’s a versatile yet unique pick that will bring a musical aroma of joy, bound to make you want to grab the hand of the person next to you and slow dance.

“The Trees” by Rush

Written in about five minutes, this unique take on an environmental song will bring a fresh light to your playlist. While themes revolve around oak and maple trees, many have tried to overanalyze the song; however, in a magazine article, Rush drummer Neil Peart said the song doesn’t have a deeper meaning and is a play on “if trees acted like people.”

“I was working on an entirely different thing when I saw a cartoon picture of these trees carrying on like fools,” Peart said.

“April Come She Will” by Simon & Garfunkel

It is scientifically impossible to be mad while listening to Simon & Garfunkel; “April Come She Will” is no exception to that clause. A folk classic hit of the ’60s duo, this song will captivate listeners while ringing in the beauty of spring. Earth Day should be about gratitude and reflection; this song is just that. It’s simple yet breathtaking and adds excellently to the rotation of songs for the holiday celebrating our planet. It resonates with vintage minor guitar progressions that complement the legato lyrics about nature and the approaching summer months.

“I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King

Between the driving piano and unforgettable chorus, the genius of Carole King glimmers throughout “I Feel the Earth Move.” Versatile enough for your dad’s road trip playlist or your evening dinner party, this song is a safe bet for your Earth Day playlist.

This one is bound to excite listeners and add a nostalgic touch to your collection of songs. Ensuring your bases are covered for “danceable” songs means adding this one to the playlist. This song defines timelessness and brings an upbeat addition to the mix.

“Oh, What A World” by Kacey Musgraves

This psychedelic country hit off Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” album simmers with eclectic guitar and ethereal lyrics. Between hints of slide guitar and a catchy guitar riff over the chorus, it’s impossible to be in a bad mood while listening to this song.

Even if country isn’t your usual slice of pie, this unique take on the genre is hard to dislike. It’s fresh, airy and has an undeniable beauty. Aside from the unique instrumentation, it also has repeating synth vocals at the beginning of the song and during the last chorus, creating a unique gritty layer in the background that ultimately produces a fresh and addicting experience for the listener.