STEM students, get involved in extracurriculars

By James Laird | Reporter

Throughout working on the science and technology beat at The Lariat this semester, I have learned that our STEM programs provide students with an amazing curriculum that prepares them for their future in the workplace. However, one thing that has stood out is how much events and clubs positively impact students.

According to the University of California, students who participated in extracurricular events and clubs experienced a “higher sense of belonging, better academic satisfaction, higher GPA and higher first-year retention.”

At Baylor, STEM students have a multitude of academic lectures, workshops and events available for them, as well as clubs that fit all majors and interests. From talking with students involved with these clubs and attending these events, I have gained a sense of understanding of how important it is to holistic learning.

Students have mentioned the networking opportunities, community service and the valuable information learned as some of the many benefits they have gained from extracurriculars at Baylor. However, the one sentiment remains the same among all of the different students’ experiences: the hands-on learning provided is invaluable to them.

From building off-road performance vehicles to attending national conventions with hundreds of job recruiters present, the clubs at Baylor help students perfect the areas they are studying by giving them real-world experiences.

These extracurricular opportunities are acknowledged by Baylor, as sponsored clubs are supported by the university and have faculty members serving as advisors who help coordinate event planning.

These advisors help students run their organizations and provide insight and support for the members. Using their workplace experience and knowledge, these faculty advisors assist learning through extracurricular experience.

From learning more about the academic clubs and events offered at Baylor, I believe that students can grow tremendously and potentially even learn more about their field than they ever could in a classroom.

Getting your “hands dirty” and applying the skills you are learning in classes to real tasks, as well as learning from people you hope to be like one day, is so valuable as we grow through the college experience.

The opportunities provided to students by extracurriculars are more valuable than the standard classroom curriculum because they combine both. They take what you are learning in your classes and allow you to use it.