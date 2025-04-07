A&L Tunesday: April 8

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Happy Diadeloso, Bears! While you’re busy with the day’s festivities, here are some electronic, pop and indie jams released this weekend to revisit once you decide to reel it back in.

“Last Girls At The Party” by The Beaches (April 2)

While the title sounds fun, festive and right on track with this party-themed day, “Last Girls At The Party” seems to be more of a predicament than something to celebrate, according to this girl group. The Beaches always do a lovely job of making an anthem out of a sad situation, so if you like to rock it out rather than cry it out, be sure to give these girls a listen.

“Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay” by Stromae, Pomme, Arcane (April 4)

For those of you who are still in pain from the finale of Arcane Season 2, which aired on Netflix back in November, why not open up a nearly healed wound? Coldplay joined electric hip-hop artist Stromae and French pop artist Pomme for a new rendition of the already viral song, which dropped on Friday.

“Ma Meilleure Ennemie” accompanies one of the most meaningful, bittersweet moments in the show — Powder and Ekko’s dance scene in Season 2, Episode 7. The song is like a poem, with Pomme and Stromae paralleling the love between the two characters from alternate universes while also describing each other as the “worst blessing,” “most beautiful curse” and “best enemy.”

I couldn’t stop listening to this poetic song once I heard it in the show, so I was understandably pumped when I heard Coldplay would be featured in a new version of the song. To my disappointment, Chris Martin’s part was quite simple, unimpressive and English — which felt off to me considering the rest of the song was in French. While my expectations weren’t met with this version, I still adore the lyrics and sound of the original song and couldn’t recommend it more.

“Tonight” by PinkPantheress (April 4)

Listening to this song is what it feels like to get ready for a party with the girlies. Sorry, guys — most of you probably can’t relate, but something tells me this one wasn’t written for the boys. This house music-esque beat is about a push-and-pull relationship between PinkPantheress and the frustrating object of her desire, who both “ruin[s] her life” and is her “superstar.” We love a high-energy tune paired with a love crisis — a PinkPantheress staple.