Tickets still available for Forrest Frank concert at Foster Pavilion

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

One of the biggest new names in Christian contemporary music, Forrest Frank, will be paying a visit to the Foster Pavilion at 7 p.m. on April 22. This concert, which still has tickets ready for the taking, will kick off the first of many musical performances in the venue over the next two years.

Frank is Grammy-nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his latest collection of songs, “Child of God.” He has also won two GMA Dove Awards: New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for his hit, “GOOD DAY.” He is also a 2017 Baylor alumnus.

“We could not be more excited to have a Baylor alum break the ribbon on the big stage,” Jason Cook, vice president of marketing and communications, said.

It’s only fitting to have Frank be the first to perform at the Foster Pavilion, considering he is one of the vocalists behind Baylor’s latest institutional television commercial, Cook said. The song is a collaboration with pop artist JVKE, titled “Never Get Used To This.”

Cook said choosing Forrest Frank to perform had to do with his popularity among students. When students were asked who they would like to see perform, Frank’s name came up almost every time.

“His music appeals to not only current students, but also prospective students — junior high schoolers as well,” Cook said. “His rise has been truly meteoric, winning Dove Awards and being a Grammy finalist. It was just a blessing to get him at this point in his career.”

The concert was initially announced on Baylor University’s Instagram on Feb. 21. The Tuesday night show was added to part two of Frank’s Child of God tour throughout the U.S.

Ticket sales kicked off with a presale specifically for students, first available to seniors, then juniors, sophomores and freshmen with each passing hour. Tickets were then made available to the general public.

As of now, prices range from $74 in the nosebleeds to $121 in the pit.

Claire Leslie, a Christian pop artist from San Antonio, will be opening the show.

“She’s going to be a future star, for sure,” Cook said. “She has a great sound and presence that we think will complement us extremely well and be of great interest to the local community.”

Dr. Kirk Wakefield, executive director of the Center for Sales Strategy in Sports and Entertainment, said Frank’s style and faith-based storytelling in his music is what will draw a crowd on the big night. However, he said he could see those who may not even care about the Christian genre enjoying his music.

“He seems like the perfect match,” Wakefield said. “He plays a type of music that is well-liked here in Texas, and obviously among Baylor students.”

Wakefield also said that the draw to see Frank perform could have something to do with most big-name artists skipping over Waco when it comes to live shows. This concert will be an exception, making him likely one of the biggest acts to date to come through the city.

“Most artists, when they’re traveling, you’re going to do Dallas, you’re going to do Austin — probably not doing Waco just because the size of the venues tend to not compete with the size of the ones in these big cities,” Wakefield said.

Ultimately, hosting these concerts serves to bolster the student experience and bring the Waco community together with the university, Cook said. This concert series will play a significant role in showcasing this development, energy and momentum along the riverfront in downtown Waco, he said.

“Attendees can anticipate an experience like they wouldn’t see at any other big concert,” Cook said. “Foster Pavilion is such a beautiful facility. The acoustics are tremendous, and we can’t wait to show off the arena in a concert setting.”