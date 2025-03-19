What to Do in Waco: March 21-27

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you weren’t able to snag tickets for either of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament games, no need to stay home twiddling your thumbs. There’s plenty of fun to be had throughout Waco this weekend, from theatre, to drag and even a monster truck show.

Arsenic & Old Lace | March 21-22, 27 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $22-$25 tickets | Foul and funny pair better than expected in this film classic-turned-production, “Arsenic & Old Lace.” Experience this black-and-white dark comedy in full color at the Waco Civic Theatre this weekend. Tickets can be purchased at the theatre’s website.

Spring Fling Cabaret | March 21 | 8-10 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center (PACC), 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150 | $10 tickets | Despite the closing of one of Waco’s beloved drag event venues, Cultivate 7Twelve, the show goes on! Swing by the PACC on Friday for a night of music, comedy and drag showcases hosted by Waco LGBTQ+ and MCCGSA. Just to name a few, queens like Maxine LaQueen, Jayden Daniels and Starla Moore will be hailing all the way from Austin to put on an absolutely sickening show! If you’re 18 years or older, you’re not going to want to miss these divas.

Holly Tucker in Concert | March 21 | 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S 8th St. | $15 tickets | Performances by “The Voice” contestants seems to be a theme catching on here in Waco. Headlining Friday night at The Backyard is Holly Tucker, the proclaimed Angel of Texas Country Music who performed on season four of the NBC show. Wear your boots, grab a friend and get ready to sing and dance the night away with the crowd. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at stubwire.com.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 22 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

2x Monster Trucks Live | March 22-23 | 12-4 p.m. | Heart O’ Texas Speedway, 784 N McLennan Drive | $25 tickets (general admission) | Watch world champion trucks like Bounty Hunter, Shark Bite and Roarin’ Rex tear it up on the speedway this Saturday and Sunday! In addition to viewing the action, there will also be power wheel races, the chance to meet the drivers behind these beasts and if you’re lucky, the opportunity to ride in a real monster truck. Get your tickets at tickets.2xmonstertrucks.com.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | March 22 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | March 26 | 5-8 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Not to be confused with the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, this Wednesday market features live music and outdoor wellness activities, such as yoga, hip-hop and aerobics. Go while you can — this market will be closed for the summer starting May 29th.