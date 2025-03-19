Ready for war: Star freshman VJ Edgecombe locks in for March Madness

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

When Scott Drew turned down overtures from Kentucky this offseason, he reaffirmed his loyalty to a Baylor program that looks vastly different from the one he took over in 2003.

Gone are the days of battling for NIT appearances. A 2021 national championship has brought a long line of blue-chip recruits streaming in the door, transforming Baylor basketball into a program that more closely resembles Kentucky than the small private school of the early 2000s.

Next season will mark the Bears’ fifth consecutive season with a five-star freshman since winning the title. Seven Baylor players have been drafted in the past four NBA drafts, including five first-round picks. But the crown jewel of the program’s recruiting efforts — high-flying Bahamian freshman VJ Edgecombe — is its best pro prospect yet.

“It’s great as a coach going to practice when you can have SportsCenter Top 10 highlights,” Drew said. “We’ve had that the last couple years in practice, and hence, we’ve [been] the only school to have four top 20 draft picks in the last four years.”

Edgecombe, a Bimini, Bahamas native, sent shockwaves across the world during a dominant high school career. Before enrolling at Baylor, he lit up professional opponents during the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals in four games on 57.1/38.5/81.3 shooting splits.

“I just play basketball to be honest,” Edgecombe said preseason when he was consistently being projected as a high lottery pick. “I don’t give in to the hype. I just stay focused, stay humble, stay grounded. That’s what helps me take distractions out.”

That experience smoothed Edgecombe’s transition to high-major basketball, where he immediately made a defensive impact. In just his fourth collegiate game, he notched four steals and three blocks against Tarleton State. He now averages 2.1 steals per game, tied for third-most in the Big 12.

Edgecombe’s offense didn’t fully ignite until conference play, but the Big 12 Freshman of the Year has been electric ever since. The nation’s No. 4 recruit is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 44.7/37.0/81.4 shooting splits against Big 12 opponents.

His offense hit new highs in a Jan. 22 victory over Kansas State, which saw Edgecombe drop a career-high 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting (11-of-12 from the line). The Bears beat Jerome Tang’s Wildcats for the first time, 70-62, in Baylor’s annual game honoring the Immortal 10.

“I’ll just do anything to win,” Edgecombe said after the game. “I just wanna create for my teammates … I don’t think I carry anything on my back. I have my teammates beside me the whole time, I had God with me the whole time. I just want to win, and that took scoring tonight.”

Edgecombe’s soaring athleticism has been critical to Baylor’s rebounding efforts since starting center Josh Ojianwuna was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury. He’s boosted his per-game rebounding average from 5.1 to 6.7 — including from 1.8 to 2.5 on the offensive glass — as his role has shifted further inside the arc.

Drew has seen plenty of future NBA players come through Waco over the years. He specifically called out Edgecombe (and big man Norchad Omier) as “two of the best talkers you will find” and doing “a great job leading the team” in the huddle and elsewhere.

“I’m going to try to talk [Edgecombe] into coming back, but the reality is each and every day he gets better out there,” Drew said after the Bears’ Big 12 Tournament loss to No. 9 Texas Tech. “He might not make every shot, but his leadership, awareness and his care for his teammates is priceless.”

Edgecombe’s teammates have consistently praised his personality. With tens of millions of dollars looming, the 19-year-old has managed to keep a level head — even around his roommate, fellow five-star freshman guard Rob Wright.

“He’s just funny,” Wright said. ”Always doing the little things. He’s always bringing me waters, because I’m probably a little lazy when it comes to that, bringing them upstairs. … And then, anytime I need something or I forgot something at the gym, he’ll grab it for me. He’s always looking out, and that’s just who he is as a person.”

Back in their high school days, Wright’s No. 1-ranked Montverde (Fla.) Academy knocked off Edgecombe’s No. 2 Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran team. Wright neared a double-double (11 points, 9 assists), while Edgecombe scored a team-high 17 points as the Eagles won 90-58.

“We’re roommates, so we’re with each other probably all day,” Wright said, who also does an extra shootaround with Edgecombe after practice. “Being around this guy and getting to play with him, I’m blessed, and I thank God for that, for allowing me to play with a special talent like him.”

The freshmen’s first foray into March Madness comes at an inopportune time. As a No. 9 seed, Baylor must first face Mississippi State (21-12) before a potential second-round showdown with star-studded No. 1 seed Duke (31-3) and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Edgecombe says he’s ready for battle.

“If we play good, like we showcased in that second half [against Texas Tech], we going to be a hard team to beat,” Edgecombe said. “I’m just ready to go to war with my brothers any day of the week.”

The Athletic’s latest NBA Draft Big Board slots Edgecombe in at No. 4, behind Flagg and Rutgers’ freshmen duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. He’s a near-lock for the top five, with an outside chance to go No. 2, extending Baylor’s top-20 pick streak to five straight drafts. He’s likely to be the Bears’ highest-ever selection, surpassing Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 in 2010) and Vinnie Johnson (No. 7 in 1979).

Before the draft in June, he’ll have his first (and likely last) dance in the NCAA Tournament. His sights couldn’t be set any higher.

“We’ve got to go in and win,” Edgecombe said. “We just focus on the next game, man. We know what it takes. Coach talked to us, so we know what’s up.”