Film breakdown: Five-star freshman VJ Edgecombe brings elite blend of explosiveness, defensive intensity

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

VJ Edgecombe is the No. 1 recruit in Baylor history.

That sort of prestige comes with expectations, expectations Edgecombe is more than prepared to live up to. After signing with Baylor in April, Edgecombe dominated for The Bahamas in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals in four games on 57.1/38.5/81.3 shooting splits. He’s ready.

One Twitter post won't do it justice, but Edgecombe has ridiculous athleticism. Legitimately just doing laugh-out-loud stuff on a weekly basis. pic.twitter.com/cF4dcWQFn9 — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

His athleticism has more nuance than “run-jump-dunk” — he has great body control and lateral quickness, and his stop-start accelerating is fantastic for a player with his build — but he didn’t get much opportunity to show that in high school. Even teams flush with blue-chip recruits and future high-major players weren’t able to slow him down one iota.

Edgecombe's run-jump-dunk athleticism was just completely unfair at the high school level, even against elite competition. Here he is dominating No. 25 Oak Hill Academy, which featured four-stars Micah Robinson (TCU), Christian Anderson (Texas Tech) and Deondrea Lindsey. pic.twitter.com/NxWXGAn1Iv — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

The one thing slowing down his interior scoring game is an over-reliance on his dominant hand. Edgecombe prefers finishing and dribbling with his right, sometimes at the expense of easier finishes or driving lanes.

“In high school, if you could force Edgecombe toward his left, it was a serious issue,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote in his latest NBA mock draft. “His handle was drastically looser, as was his ability to control the ball through any sort of contact. He also struggled finishing around the basket with his left hand. … He gets better and better every time scouts see him. But without the left hand, it’s hard to see Edgecombe challenging in any way for that top slot [in the draft].”

He's typically a stellar finisher, but over-reliance on his dominant (right) hand can force him into awkward situations. It may or may not play a big role at the college level, but will certainly play a role in his NBA evaluation. Similar thoughts here from @Sam_Vecenie: pic.twitter.com/OtdkSPVcSO — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

The jump shot will likely be the swing skill between secondary stardom and the Freshman All-America team. It’s consistent and repeatable, with a high release point and a bit of a hitch early on. But as long as he keeps making difficult shots, like he did against Sunrise Christian Academy (KS), he’ll be just fine.

When it counted, though, he was money. Edgecombe dropped 17 points (5/10, 3/5, 4/4) against Sunrise Christian (KS), one of the top programs in the nation. Here, he hits two deep, contested treys from beyond NBA range over FAU commit Elijah Elliott: pic.twitter.com/JLJdKxMqAP — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

Edgecombe has exceptional horizontal and vertical explosiveness. But the most exciting part of his game is his defense. He’s an active, physical defender who doesn’t idle his motor off the ball. It’s a rare recruiting class that features two elite freshmen defenders, but Edgecombe and Cooper Flagg legitimately fit the bill.

Maybe the most exciting part of VJ Edgecombe's game is his defense. He's an active, physical defender who plays with a high motor on and off-ball. If he can make the most of his physical talents on that end of the floor, watch out. pic.twitter.com/82upsdiJXB — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

Edgecombe’s game builds on itself, maximizing his athleticism by turning offense to defense. He’s the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a ready-made contributor to a championship-caliber team who will form a ferocious perimeter defense duo with returning starter Jayden Nunn. Edgecombe and Robert O. Wright III are the best pair of freshmen west of the Mississippi River, and they’ll both play key roles as the Bears look to make another run in the NCAA Tournament.

Defense ➡️ Offense It's that simple. VJE's biggest impact on this Baylor team, other than rim pressure, will be the way he creates and orchestrates fast breaks. He's thunder and lightning, at the same time. As a wise man once said, he brings the boom. /end thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/V7j7s7tn2w — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) October 31, 2024

No. 8 Baylor men’s basketball opens the season at 10:30 p.m. Monday against No. 6 Gonzaga at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.