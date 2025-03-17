A&L Tunesday: March 18

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Welcome back, Bears! Whether you spent your spring break skiing in the snowy mountains, sprawled out on sunny, sandy shores or right here in Waco, here are some new songs to help you get back in the swing of things on campus.

“The Giver” by Chappell Roan (March 13)





To all the pink cowboy hat-wearing Chappell Roan fans, this one’s for you. Country isn’t something I was exactly dying to hear from The Midwest Princess, but I have to admit — “The Giver” is really giving. If you somehow haven’t heard it yet, this song sounds like a modern Shania Twain hit, but with that bubblegummy Chappell flair. And just because it’s country doesn’t mean it’s any less gay than the rest of her discography.

I was not surprised but pleasantly appreciated her clever, cheeky lyrics as typical of her more upbeat hits like “Red Wine Supernova” and “Femininomenon.” Here, she both embraces and criticizes her country roots while still standing out from the general country music scene with her spirit and storytelling. I also love the fact that her motivation for “The Giver” was to have a chuckle about making a lesbian country song.

“RARI” by Peso Pluma (March 13)





As 77th in the world on Spotify, Peso Pluma is proof that the regional Mexican genre is making waves in the music world. Released just in time to resonate with all the students headed out to spring break, “RARI” is the epitome of a bougie vacation — one we may dream of but most of us will never experience. Here, the artist sings of a night of partying, “shawties” and of course Ferraris to flourishing trumpets and fingerpicked guitars. For now, though, I’ll just live vicariously through Peso Pluma.

“Dark Thoughts” by Lil Tecca (March 14)





This fresh beat from Lil Tecca is fun, funky and rebellious as usual. But how edgy even is this rapper really? In a Genius interview that resurfaced on TikTok recently, Lil Tecca hilariously admits that the lyrics to one of his songs, “Ransom,” are far from truthful. Whether or not Lil Tecca is actually the bad boy he paints himself out to be in his music, I think his honesty brings a lightness and unserious vibe to the rap and hip-hop scenes that can be appreciated, showing that you don’t have to be what you sing in order to make a great song. Besides, “Dark Thoughts” is a bop, so give it a listen.