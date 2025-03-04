‘Half-museum, half-antique shop’: Show and Tell houses timeless treasures

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

Show and Tell Antiques resides in a historic building with a rich past and a unique blend of architectural beauty.

Tot Talbert, the current owner of Show and Tell Antiques, said the building has a fascinating history, from its original use as Lazenby’s home to its transformation into an antique shop in the ’50s. For decades, the space has been a haven for antique lovers, passed down through generations, and today, Talbert and her family continue to preserve its legacy.

Built in 1908 for Robert Lazenby, a prominent figure in the history of Dr Pepper, the house was designed in the Mission style. With nearly 8,000 square feet across three levels, the space invites visitors to explore its intricate details, including Tiffany windows, original oak craftsmanship and an intriguing bullet hole that tells a story of its own.

“The house has never been remodeled,” Talbert said. “We think we’re half-museum and half-antique shop.”

Over the years, the customer base at Show and Tell Antiques has evolved. In its earlier years, Talbert said the shop attracted collectors from across the country. But as tastes shifted and the appeal of fine china, silver and crystal waned, the clientele also changed.

Tracy Larsen, Talbert’s daughter, noted that younger people who were raised in a digital world dominated by plastic are increasingly gravitating toward vintage items, like Victorian china and mid-century pieces. Many are embracing the art of mixing and matching, creating their own unique styles with individual pieces rather than complete sets.

Despite the generational shift, some aspects of antique shopping remain a mystery to many. Talbert said visitors often don’t recognize some of the items on display.

“I used to show them a sprinkling bottle, used for ironing clothes, and most people—unless they were as old as I am—had no idea what it was,” she said.

Other curious items like bone dishes, once used to place animal bones in at a formally set table, and butter pats, tiny round dishes for butter, often perplex customers, she said. But the shop’s visitors are finding new uses for these old objects.

“Now they buy them to put their rings in or use them for tea bags,” Talbert said. “I think it’s great that they can re-imagine these things. It’s nice to know what it really was for, but it’s nice to figure out, ‘Oh, well, I can use it and enjoy it in some other way.’”

One of the most rewarding aspects of running Show and Tell Antiques is the people they meet, Talbert said. Over the years, the shop has hosted a wide range of visitors, including one particularly memorable guest: former First Lady Laura Bush. Alongside such famous encounters, the shop is no stranger to visitors with unique requests.

“We had somebody that wanted barf bags from the airport,” Talbert said. “We don’t have any of those.”

Among the many interactions that have stayed with Talbert over the years, one stands out in particular. A lady who visited the shop walked through the door and said, “This is a very peaceful house. The spirits are good.”

The changing landscape of Waco in recent years has brought a broader variety of people to the shop, according to Larsen. The shop now attracts a more diverse crowd of tourists than ever before. With this influx, there have been numerous foreign visitors.

For those visiting Show and Tell Antiques for the first time, Talbert encourages them to explore the house and let their interests guide them. The vastness of the space with its endless treasure-filled nooks can sometimes be overwhelming, causing visitors to often miss details in their first pass, she said.

“It’s a unique mix,” Larsen said. “A lot of times you’ll have families coming through and one person in the family loves antiques and the others feel like they’re being forced to come, but then they can look at the architecture … and the Dr Pepper connection, which a lot of people are interested in. So it’s not just another room full of old stuff.”

For some, the drive to visit Show and Tell Antiques isn’t just about the antiques—it’s about James Comer, who has been a long-time employee at the shop.

At the peak of his TikTok fame, Comer had amassed a following of around 20,000, making his videos even more popular than the shop’s Instagram account. Though the family has recently stepped back from TikTok with the recent uncertainty about the platform’s future, Comer — who is incredibly knowledgeable about antiques — used TikTok to educate followers on topics like fine china and the intricacies of collecting.

One of the most gratifying aspects of running Show and Tell Antiques for Talbert and Larsen is when customers leave with plans to return. With antiques ranging from paperweight perfumes and record players — which visitors are encouraged to play — to uranium sets, there’s much to explore at Show and Tell Antiques. It’s a place where history comes alive, and every visit offers something new to discover.

“This has been a family business, and there’s a lot of emotion and affection for this house,” Talbert said. “I hope it shows, and maybe that’s one of the reasons people like it too.”