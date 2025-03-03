Best moments at the 2025 Oscars

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Another year of the Oscars has come and gone, and luckily, this year’s award ceremony did not disappoint with its entertaining moments and many well-deserved wins. Of course, there were a fair share of snubs and awkward moments, but that’s what makes the Oscars a must-watch for film lovers and the general public alike every year.

I can’t talk about every single award win from Sunday night, so I am going to limit it to the big five: Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Film, plus a few memorable moments sprinkled in throughout.

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “A Real Pain.” I don’t think this came as a surprise to anyone — he was projected to win this award and was sweeping at other award shows as well. I think it was well-deserved, and he gave one of the most authentic and charming speeches of the night.

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña

The Best Supporting Actress winner also did not come as a shock, with Zoe Saldaña taking home the award for “Emilia Pérez.” I really do think Saldaña’s acting was the only redeeming part of the film. The passion she poured into it is very evident, so I don’t mind her going home with the win. She also gave a very heartfelt and sweet speech which I enjoyed.

Speaking of “Emilia Pérez,” there was an awkward moment that is now taking the world by storm. When “El Mal” won for Best Original Song, the songwriters began singing into the microphone for an uncomfortable amount of time. It was unclear what the goal was here, but it was strange and weird –– yet still entertaining. I was just relieved to see “Emilia Pérez” capped at two Oscars, honestly.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody

Back to the winners! If Adrien Brody had a nickel for every time he won the Best Actor category for a Holocaust film, he’d have two nickels — which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right? All jokes aside, I think he was phenomenal in this film. My personal choice would have been Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” for his captivating performance, given the fact that he’s long overdue for Academy recognition and I just love him. Furthermore, Brody’s speech was far too long and came off slightly arrogant.

Best Actress: Mikey Madison

For me, this is where it gets good. Mikey Madison went home with the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of the titular character in “Anora,” which I was truly ecstatic about. Her dedication and pure talent are on full display in that film. She undoubtedly is the heartbeat of the story.

Best Film: Anora

“Anora” also went home with the award for Best Picture, and I could not think of a better choice. This film is the definition of everything beautiful and authentic — from the writing, to the acting performances, to the balance between humor and tragedy. I am an “Anora” defender until the day I die, and I love seeing Sean Baker and independent films getting their well-deserved flowers.

Lastly, I would just like to thank Hulu, for cutting the livestream right before Best Actress and Best Picture were announced and forcing me to frantically buy a FuboTV free trial. Moral of the story, make sure you use a different streaming platform to view next year’s Oscars.