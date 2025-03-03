Americans should not have to fear flying

By The Editorial Board

Aviophobia, the fear of flying, is one of the most commonly admitted fears in the world.

Around 25 million Americans are those you might notice gripping their armrests a little tighter than others when taking off or breaking a visible sweat when turbulence takes over. For years, this fear has been laughed off because as everyone knows, flying is the safest way to get from one place to another. Unfortunately, this fear of flying has become heightened and more validated than ever within a mere matter of months.

Before 2025, the most recent deadly plane crash involving a U.S. airliner occurred in 2009. So far, there have been four crashes in less than 50 days in the U.S., claiming the lives of 85 people. Another flight from Minneapolis crashed in Toronto on Feb. 17. Thankfully, there were no casualties, but several injuries were reported.

Tragedies like these — in which the victims had no hand in causing or preventing — are extremely unsettling and disturbing, especially when they are avoidable. The lives of these passengers are left entirely in the hands of the pilots, air traffic controllers, airlines, the tech companies behind these air traffic management systems and of course the Federal Aviation Administration. That’s a lot of trust. If these airlines aren’t properly executing procedures or receiving sufficient funds to operate safely, that’s a major issue.

In comparison to commonplace modes of transportation like cars and buses, planes can carry more passengers — hundreds in a single trip — which means more lives are at risk. Just because plane crashes are exponentially rare, these deaths and injuries are not something to just brush aside and play the blame game with.

Although we don’t have the full report now, several factors are pointing to the cause of these crashes, and DEI is not one of them. Miscommunication between controllers and pilots, disconnection from communication and severe weather conditions are a few of the suspected causes. But what lies at the root of these glitches?

After the crash at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Trump Administration fired several hundred FAA employees, leaving their already understaffed team with even fewer helping hands. Though the employees who held these roles were not labeled as “critical” in terms of safety, they had considerable influence on the roles that are. When a situation becomes life or death, no cuts should be made from a team that works to ensure safety, especially when one tragedy has already occurred.

As a result of these crashes, Americans’ trust in the safety of flying has dropped, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. While some people may be able to avoid flying for the most part, others may depend on it for their livelihoods. We must demand caution and care from these airlines.

While the actual flying bit is out of the control of your average Joe, there are still things to be done. Talk to your congressional representative and urge them to take measures to help ensure safer flying. Show them that you care and that this issue is pressing enough for you to have gone out of your way to make that call.

If you plan on flying in the near future, be sure to read whatever safety pamphlet is tucked in the seat in front of you. Give your time and full attention to the flight attendants as they run through the emergency procedures after onboarding. Ask questions if you have them. Locate your emergency exits as soon as you sit down. Volunteer to sit in the exit row if you are strong and able-bodied. While we don’t have control, we have the initiative to promote our own safety as much as possible.

Flying is still the safest form of transportation in the world, even after these crashes. But the impact incidents like these have on people cannot be denied. Those passengers who died were people with families, passions and futures. Those who loved them will miss them until their dying days. These are real, human lives we’re talking about, so those in charge had better start acting like it.