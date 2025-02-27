What to Do in Waco: Feb. 28 – March 6

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The weekend before spring break in Waco is looking pretty packed! This smorgasbord includes a little bit of music, a play here and there and the first weekend at the new location of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

2025 Waco Block Party | Feb. 28 – March 2 | Southern Roots Brewing Co., 217-219 N 8th St. | A Billy Joel-style piano night, vendors, food, car shows and creator awards are all part of this year’s Waco Block Party! Support The Cove Foundation by attending the party of the year. This event is free and open to the public.

The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) | Feb. 28 – March 1 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | The Performing Arts Community Center (PACC), 924 Austin Ave. | $20 tickets | This original history lesson-turned-comedy production by Rita Anderson explores the ironic past of female comedians. If you’re up for a laugh and a good play, catch this curious comedy through the weekend at the PACC.

Waitress: The Musical | Feb. 28, | 7:30 – 10 p.m., 2:30 – 5 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24-$27 tickets | Order up! If you’re looking for a performance that will inspire and empower, get your tickets now. This book-turned-play, originally written by author Jessie Nelson, is yet another powerful production put on by Waco Civic Theatre.

Waco Police Annual Polar Plunge | March 1 | 9 – 10 a.m. | Hawaiian Falls, 900 Lake Shore Drive | Tickets $0-$40 | Head to Hawaiian Falls for this event in partnership with Special Olympics Texas to witness your local police officers take the plunge! Feeling adventurous? Take the plunge yourself to raise money to provide training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Register here.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | March 1 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Community Paint Day | March 1 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | 2815 Speight Ave. | Make your mark in Waco — literally — by contributing your creativity to one of the city’s murals. Head to the South Waco Community Center in your painting overalls for this morning of art, organized by the Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Association. Materials will be provided.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | March 1 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Baylor Men’s Choir 25th Anniversary Concert | Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave. | 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. | Whether you’re in need of quality live music or some recital credit, come see the iconic Baylor Men’s Choir on Sunday night. Songs in the lineup include “Hark! I Hear the Harps Eternal,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Jesus Paid It All.” This event is free and open to the public.