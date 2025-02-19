Meet the creative minds behind this year’s Zeta Sing choreography

Emma Reed | Intern

All-University Sing, a Baylor tradition of singing, dancing and storytelling, is back for its 72nd year. Creativity, passion and talent remain at the heart of this treasured showcase, just as they have in many years past. Here are the creative minds behind this year’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sing performance:

For this year’s showcase, Seattle senior Reagan Christensen and Houston junior Camille Burton, members of Zeta Tau Alpha and Sing chairs, have taken the lead — collaborating to choreograph what they believe is a standout performance.

Christensen’s dance journey began long before she became a Sing choreographer. She grew up dancing and explored a variety of styles throughout her childhood. Although she took a break from dance during college, her passion reignited when she attended Pigskin — where the top acts from the previous year’s Sing competition are showcased — as a freshman.

“I knew I was going to be in Sing after watching it for the first time my first year at Baylor,” Christensen said.

With a foundation in classical ballet, Christensen initially focused on technique but later branched out into other styles, she said. This diverse training has allowed her to take a versatile approach to choreography, adapting to the specific needs of her dancers. Whether working with those with a ballet background or others more familiar with contemporary styles, Christensen said she strives to meet her dancers where they are.

One of her key approaches to choreography is building personal connections with the dancers, she said.

“Learning who the girls are individually, knowing their names, makes it a lot easier for them to come up to you and ask questions,” she said.

This bond creates an environment where dancers feel safe and comfortable seeking help and guidance, which helps them perform at their best, she said.

The choreography process begins as early as May, shortly after Sing concludes. The group first considers visuals and formations before developing the storyline. Over the summer, the sorority selects songs, finalizes the theme and submits if for approval. Christensen said that if a particular theme has made it to Pigskin, that theme can’t be used for another five years. Otherwise, themes can only be recycled every four years.

Though she’s keeping this year’s performance details under wraps, Christensen said she is excited about what’s in store for this year’s performance. She described it as being “something that people are not expecting.”

Burton’s path to becoming a Sing choreographer was inspired by her lifelong love of dance and her family’s dance legacy. Having danced competitively for years, she continued her journey at Baylor. However, it was her sister’s role as a Sing chair in 2022 and 2023 that truly sparked her interest in getting involved, she said.

“I had been living vicariously through her,” Burton said, recalling how she had watched and been part of her sister’s leadership. When the opportunity arose to choreograph, she didn’t hesitate to step into the role.

For Burton, building personal connections with the dancers is just as important as the technical aspects of choreography. Like Christensen, Burton works hard to foster an environment where dancers feel supported and motivated to do their best. One of the ways they accomplish this is through “Sing Hours.” This extra time ensures that every dancer has the opportunity to perfect their movements and be fully prepared for the performance, Burton said.

“People contact us to come over to the room or our homes and practice to get the extra time in and really learn the choreography as best as they can,” she said.

Creating a Sing performance is no easy task, especially with the tight four-week timeline. But for both Christensen and Burton, the pressure is part of the challenge as it is all about time management.

“We have four weeks and three days, so a month, for everyone to learn everything and be ready,” Christensen said.

One of the biggest challenges they face is the sheer number of dancers involved. With 171 members in Zeta’s Sing performance, ensuring that everyone is in sync and ready to perform requires careful planning. Christensen and Burton see this as an opportunity to bring out the best in every dancer. By creating a supportive and organized environment, they said they ensure that each individual feels confident and ready to perform.

For both choreographers, the most rewarding part of Sing is the relationships they’ve formed with their dancers.

“No matter what happens, it has been a privilege to be with all 171 of us,” Burton said.

Christensen echoed these sentiments, adding that the bonds formed during late-night rehearsals and shared experiences are what make the Sing process so special.

“At the end of it, I would not have known any of these sophomore girls if I had not done this,” she said.

For both Christensen and Burton, Zeta’s Sing performance is about more than just choreography. It’s about the connections they’ve built, the joy of working with their team and creating something unforgettable.