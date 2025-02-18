Baylor celebrates ‘silent heroes’ during National Engineering Week

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor is celebrating National Engineering Week with a series of events highlighting innovation, hands-on learning and the impact of engineering on society. From interactive demonstrations to guest speakers and student competitions, the weeklong festivities aim to inspire the next generation of engineers while showcasing Baylor’s commitment to STEM education.

On Monday, Baylor kicked off National Engineering Week with coffee and donuts in the lobby of the Rogers Engineering and Computer Science building. Next was the Career Center speaker series, where Bob Warren, a representative from Microsoft, spoke and presented.

On Tuesday, Dell hosted an information session with ACM-W x ECS Career Center, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., allowing students the opportunity to meet with a potential future employer.

On Wednesday, the engineering computer science department will be hosting Dr Pepper Hour in the Rogers lobby from 2 to 3 p.m. SASE x IEEE: Oncor will be hosting an information session in Rogers room 109 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Lastly, on Thursday, the Rogers lobby and CSI office H330.02 will be hosting a Career Day prep from 12:30 to 3 p.m. On Friday, the Distinguished Scholars Day open house is available by invitation only.

Mary Chandler, senior academic adviser of engineering and computer science, said via email that attending the information sessions and Career Day prep will be essential for students to prepare for the upcoming All-University Career Day on Feb. 26.

“This week offers a wide range of activities, from educational to social events … and provide Career Day preparation ahead of next week’s event,” Chandler said.

Baylor engineering and computer science student council is hosting ESC Week Olympics for all students to participate in. The ESC Week Olympics will be held during the week providing games and activities for all students to get involved in.

“The ECS Student Organization Council is organizing ECS Week Olympics, where students will complete in dodgeball, trivia night, a paper airplane competition and a volleyball tournament. The winners will receive medals crafted using 3D printers in the ECS labs,” Chandler said.

Amarillo sophomore Samantha Willhelm is a mechanical engineering major and said via email that it is important to celebrate the week to call attention towards the “silent heroes.”

“I think it is important to bring attention to this profession because sometimes engineers are the silent heroes that you don’t always hear about,” Willhelm said. “I also think that bringing attention to this profession encourages kids to think about this as a future occupation.”

Chandler said that the mission behind National Engineering Week is to recognize all of the people that make innovation possible.

“During ECS Week, we hope to share that engineering and computer science are not just fields of study, that they are powerful for helping make an impact on the world and build a better future,” Chandler said. “We want to inspire others to recognize that the vast opportunities in these fields and encourage them to use their skill and creativity to make contributions to their communities and the world.”