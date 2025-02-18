A&L Tunesday: Feb. 18

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Last weekend, music fans worldwide got strategically bombarded with new releases from some of the industry’s hottest artists. Don’t thank Beyoncé for this one — thank the Grammys and Valentine’s Day. Whether you were jamming out to love songs or heartbreak hits on Friday, here are the highlights.

“Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter (Feb. 14)

For all the lighthearted fun Carpenter pokes in the original release of her “Short n’ Sweet” album, the deluxe version brings a bit more depth to complement its satirical predecessor. One of these new songs, “Busy Woman” perfectly sums up what it is to want someone so intensely without making it seem desperate. In this disco cowgirl-esque bop, Carpenter learns to balance being “a busy woman” and “your perfect Mrs.” depending on her lover’s level of interest in her attention.

While the original album definitely had its tinges and twangs of country influence, Carpenter really lets that shine in the deluxe. So if you’re all for that rootin’ tootin’ western sound, give this post-Grammy surprise a listen.

“Other Side of the World” by LAUNDRY DAY (Feb. 14)





If you were listening to this on Valentine’s Day, I feel for you. Typically LAUNDRY DAY brings a more uplifting beat to the table, but “Other Side of the World” is an exception. Either way — happy or sad — LAUNDRY DAY can do it all. This tune tells a starcrossed lovers-type story with misery-inducing piano and guitar strum chords as accompaniment. LAUNDRY DAY, I give you your flowers for putting out such a heartwrenching song on Valentine’s Day for all the people who might not have gotten theirs.

“Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL (Feb. 14)





The country genre seems to be returning with these pop artists and I’m not particularly mad about it. Honestly, I should have known by the hats on the original “Kansas Anymore” and the deluxe. I’m not exactly a country fan, but I must admit — I’m vibing with whatever this is.

This song is genuinely so fun to listen and the bridge is magnificent. The string riffs after each chorus line give classic 80s banger vibes. If you need something to add to your “singing along in the car” playlist, I’d highly recommend this new favorite by ROLE MODEL.