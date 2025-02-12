These unique date ideas will have your Valentine head over heels

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

When it comes to planning the perfect Valentine’s Day date, the options can be overwhelming. It’s a good thing Waco offers a blend of creative experiences and charming local spots that help set the stage for the perfect date. Whether you’re looking for something relaxed or interactive, these unique date ideas will make for a memorable time with your special someone.

A Romantic Picnic at Lake Waco

There’s something so timeless about a lakeside picnic, and Lake Waco provides the perfect backdrop. With its scenic trails and stunning sunset views, this spot is ideal for a laid-back yet intimate date. Pack a picnic basket with your favorite charcuterie board essentials and a bottle of sparkling wine or cider. Bring a cozy blanket for the colder weather, and find a quiet spot at one of the local parks. If you’re the adventurous type, rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore the lake before having the picnic. It’s an easy yet meaningful way to enjoy each other’s company away from the usual bustling restaurant setting.

Get hands-on with a cooking class

For those who enjoy collaborating and trying new things, a cooking class is a fantastic way to bond while polishing up your culinary skills. Waco has several great options, from high-end experiences to casual, hands-on workshops. The Heir’s Table offers cooking classes with a wide range of cuisine options, while Over the Plate offers a variety of classes including a Galentine’s event if you find yourself more friend-focused this February. Whether you’re kneading dough, stirring sauces or baking a dessert, learning together in the kitchen is a great way to connect. Plus, you’ll have a new take-home skill to bring into future home date nights!

Explore Waco’s vintage and antique shops

If you and your date love thrifting or hunting for hidden treasures, spend an afternoon browsing Waco’s unique vintage and antique scene. Spice Village, located in the heart of downtown, is a must-visit for trendy home decor, accessories and boutique finds made by local artists and business owners. For a more classic antiquing experience, the LaSalle Shoppes and Junque in the Trunk offer a good mixture of retro finds and unique furniture pieces that make for unique additions to your space. You could even set a fun challenge for yourselves — like who can find the most unusual item or a gift under $10 for each other — to add a playful twist to your shopping without breaking the bank.

Laugh the night away at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre

End your date on a high note with a comedy show at the historic Waco Hippodrome Theatre. The beautifully restored downtown venue hosts a variety of entertainment, but the comedy nights are perfect for couples looking to unwind and share a laugh. From improv shows to stand-up sets, humor is a great way to break the ice for new couples or add excitement and fun to long-term couples. The Waco Hippodrome Theatre has Jesse Payton hosting a Valentine’s comedy special called “Couple’s Therapy” on Saturday.