Don’t take statistics at face value

By The Editorial Board

There have been quite a few big events in the socio-political world within these past few months, and big news has followed. Just to name a few, the inauguration, the ceasefire in Gaza, the recent plane crashes and the signing of over 50 executive orders have been internationally reported by hundreds of outlets. Gun reform, women’s rights and environmental issues have also been hot topics in the news. But unfortunately, we are in an age where misinformation is easily spread with just a few taps on a screen.

With all of these big events happening, there are bound to be some strong feelings to follow. Likely, some of these more drastic articles have made their way to family group chats. They may have come as social media posts, often sent to prove a point more than anything else. These shared links with the extreme wordage and exaggerated numbers are certainly eye roll-worthy, but they’re also concerning.

Far too many people don’t look further than the text of these articles. Some — as many as 75% of people, based on a study conducted from 2017-2020 — don’t even read past the headline. Upon a few extra minutes of examining sources and digging deeper into certain statistics, one may find that many of these articles exaggerate, mislead and even outright lie about the information within.

Another thing to look for is that some outlets use statistics to frame a situation in a certain light. These articles may use factual numbers and credible sources, but use this evidence to twist the story or take it out of context.

Here’s a bit of truth for you — some of the most popular news outlets today are also some of the most biased. They seek to validate people’s extreme opinions and back their own agendas. We say this as journalists ourselves, sadly. It’s important to be aware of these biases and seek news from reliable sources. Yes, there are still news outlets that strive for accuracy and truth-telling. You just have to be willing to seek the truth, even if it’s a truth that might not back your own personal ideas.

If you see a statistic that seems outrageous, look at the source. Ask what biases the writer might have — if the information was cherry-picked, if there was data fishing involved, trying to make correlation seem like causation. Maybe the article even makes claims without any traceable source.

There are plenty of resources out there to act as a series of checks and balances for testing the truth of articles. When it comes to checking statements made on politics and policy, use PolitiFact to verify their truthfulness. When it comes to confusing numbers and charts, use the New York Times The Upshot to train yourself on how to digest these statistics and avoid getting stumped by them. Don’t just take statistics as they are shoveled into your brain; stop to examine them.

We realize we might be preaching to the choir. Maybe it’s not you who struggles with media literacy, but your parents or grandparents. If they care about knowing the truth, urge your family members who have strong political persuasions to read full articles and click on the links within before hitting “share.”