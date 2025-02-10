The Super Bowl is over; give soccer a chance

By Irma Peña | LTVN Reporter

For as long as I can remember, soccer has been part of my life, and I’ve grown to love it deeply. Whether it was watching my country’s team, my hometown club Olimpia, or the unstoppable Real Madrid, soccer has always been part of my identity and connected with my family’s traditions.

Whenever there was a game, my family would gather in the living room, order pizza and celebrate together, no matter the time of the day. During the 2021 Olympics, we would wake up at 4 a.m. just to watch our team play. We have traveled to many cities and even different countries because of this sport.

We traveled to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, a trip I don’t remember much of because I was just seven years old. I can remember hearing “Waka Waka” everywhere we went. Though my memories are blurry, I do have pictures that help keep that experience alive.

Coming to the U.S., my passion for this sport became one of my biggest culture shocks. Switching from calling it “fútbol” to “soccer,” I quickly realized that American football dominates the sports scene here. While I’ve grown fond of it, I believe more people should give soccer a chance.

What’s so important about this sport? For me, it’s about the memories and connections it creates. But beyond personal experience, the sport itself is enjoyable and thrilling. It’s way less complicated than American football — I’ll give you that. It’s a game of two 45-minute halves, and there are 11 players for each team.

Then there’s the emotional side of the game. Nothing compares to the feeling of your team scoring. When the opposing team scores, though, it’s a different story. Soccer is a roller coaster of emotions, and that is what makes it beautiful.

Soccer is rapidly growing in the U.S. The country has been hosting several soccer cups throughout the years. Many cities around the U.S. were home to the Copa América in 2024, and have been home to the CONCACAF Nations League since their foundation in 2018. Most notably — and something I’m personally looking forward to — the U.S. will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

So, why not give it a try? There’s nothing to lose and much to gain. Pick a team, watch a game and see what happens. You just might fall in love with the beautiful sport.