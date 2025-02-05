Valentine-themed blood drive comes to campus next week

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Students will have the opportunity next week to show love in a powerful way –– by donating blood.

A special Valentine’s Day themed blood drive will take place Feb. 10-13 in the Moody Library atrium. Unlike previous blood drives, it will be indoors and feature activities and a raffle.

The planning and organization process for putting this event together was highly collaborative and intentional, according to Coordinator of Health Services Outreach Uriah Yarbrough.

The event took two months of planning with five different groups — staff from the Baylor Health Center, McLane Student Life Center, Moody Makerspace, Carter BloodCare, Student Health Advisory Council and the Baylor Red Cross.

“This blood drive is truly for the Lord,” Yarbrough said. “When I took this on, I went into prayer and told Him it was all for His glory.”

Not only will donors be able to save lives, but they will also be entered into a raffle for a romantic dinner for two that Friday night — Valentine’s Day — at Hotel 1928.

Yarbrough said there will be a different special activity each day of the blood drive, and some will be offered everyday.

“Anyone who donates the blood will be allowed to make their own pin-back buttons,” Yarbrough said. “It’s like a commemorative thing.”

Yarbrough also said there will be corn hole and a photo wall outside the atrium each day. Special activities for each day include making origami hearts on Monday, a green screen and vinyl decals on Tuesday, using a printing press to craft old fashioned Valentines on Wednesday and making mini “love potions” on Thursday.

According to Jessica Amaro, consultant at Carter BloodCare, the blood drive held on campus in September was the most successful blood drive in McLennan County since 2017. She said there was a total of 217 registered donors and they collected 172 units, which helped save over 500 lives. Amaro also said that the communication about the blood drive around campus “made a world of difference” on the number of donors.

Students in Greek life or other organizations who need service hours will also be able to earn one hour for donating.

Bryant, Ark. freshman Lochlan Walsh said she takes advantage of the opportunity to participate in blood drives.

“I donate blood because I love to give when I can,” Walsh said. “I know that there are people out there that are in need, and if I can help them, then I feel like it is my responsibility to.”

Yarbrough said he has high hopes for the number of donors and is excited to see how people can bless others and be blessed by this opportunity.

“This is all because of Jesus Christ. If it wasn’t for Him this wouldn’t be possible,” Yarbrough said. “The Holy Spirit is moving through the faculty, staff and student body –– and it’s evident right here.”