Review: Flavorful, seasoned chicken is just a dip away at King’s Wings

By Emma Reed | Intern

As soon as I walked up to King’s Wings at Union Hall, the bold glow of their sign immediately stood out. The name “King’s Chicken Wings,” with “King’s” and a golden crown shone brightly, making a striking impression amidst the other nearby vendors.

This restaurant, inspired by the bold flavors of Louisiana, brings a fresh twist to Waco, with a chef who aims to deliver distinct flavors to the community, Leo Spann.

“One of the things we strive for at King’s is providing a royal experience, taking a bit of our New Orleans culture and bringing it to the Waco community,” Spann said.

The King’s Wings menu has intricate descriptions underneath the menu items, along with photos of the food — something I value in any restaurant. Knowing the presentation of a food or dish really does dictate what I choose to order.

After reviewing their menu, I wanted to sample a few of their flavors to see if it lived up to the high standards they promised. The first thing I ordered was the “Solo Meal” with eight king-sized, bone-in wings, seasoned fries and one buttermilk ranch and one cajun ranch. For flavoring, I got half garlic parm and half Louisiana with medium heat.

My overall conclusion for the wings is that you got what you pay for. This meal costs $16.59. For the price, this is a great portion of food, and I did not feel like I was paying too much and receiving too little. The amount of meat in each wing varied, but none were lacking, and the “king-sized” chicken wings did live up to their description. For the garlic parm, the flavor was salty and savory which balanced out well with the spice from the Louisiana — the perfect amount of heat and not overwhelming. The Louisiana flavor was a chef-recommended favorite, and it soon became mine as well. Pairing the Louisiana with the buttermilk was my favorite combination, which gave it a cooling effect. The cajun ranch was yummy, but I do think its initial touch to the tongue could be better by adding in even more spice like paprika or cayenne.

I also tried their single slider with chicken. This sandwich was coated in a lemon pepper sauce, topped with a pickle and a drizzle of cajun ranch. For $3.89, the slider was a decent size and offered good value for the price. While I did enjoy it overall, I found the flavor to be a bit underwhelming. The sauce lacked lemon, and I didn’t really taste the cajun ranch, as there was not much applied to the slider. I would recommend a little more of this sauce rubbed on the bread. The pickles, however, were phenomenal, adding a tangy kick that perfectly complemented the chicken. Overall, it was a solid little snack, and I appreciated both the portion size and the price.

Another quality of King’s Wings that initially impressed me was the visible cleanliness behind the counter and in the kitchen where the food is prepared. Not only is it clean, but the entire kitchen is visible, so you can watch your food being made. I applaud the owner for this level of transparency – it’s rare and really enhances trust in the dining experience.

If you are looking to support locally owned black businesses this February, I highly recommend checking out King’s Wings. I’m already looking forward to my next visit, and I highly recommend checking out both their Union Hall and Union Grove locations. The food is flavorful, fresh and priced just right. If you’re in the area, make sure to stop by and try out the flavors that catch your eye — you won’t be disappointed!