Get global: Which study abroad program is right for you?

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Have you ever considered studying abroad through Baylor but never quite knew where to start? With the vast international opportunities offered at Baylor, it can be overwhelming to choose a program that best suits you. The study abroad information sessions are commencing soon this semester, so you’ll want to get a feel for where you might want to go. Here are some interest-based recommendations.

For the business savvy

What better place to take business courses than one of the biggest business hubs in the world? With your primary residence being in London’s prestigious Imperial College for Baylor in Great Britain, you’ll be fully immersed in the fast-paced and vibrant Square Mile. It can be incredibly beneficial to be fully surrounded and influenced by all the major businesses and companies that a city like London has to offer. English being the official language of the country can also aid with comprehension and familiarity. This is a month-long summer program that spans from July to August.

For the Spanish studiers

Being in Central Texas, Spanish is one of the most popular minors for students at Baylor. Studying and mastering it abroad can be beneficial in all professional sectors. Seville, the fourth largest city in Spain, boasts the rich and colorful Spanish culture without being too overwhelming and hectic like Barcelona and Madrid. Studying in Seville offers a wide spectrum of course options that range from communications to exercise classes, all backdropped by immersion into the Spanish language and culture.

For the med school hopefuls

It’s widely known that the pre-health track can be one of the most rigorous and labor intensive academic routes to take. So why not ease your troubles by taking your challenging classes in a beautiful city surrounded by expansive green hills and historic castles? It simply can’t hurt. The course catalog spans multiple subjects with two required pre-health courses to accompany them: chemistry and your choice between molecular biology or genetics. Also, Baylor in Dublin happens during the spring semester, so you’ll be finishing up right in time to beat the Euro summer crowds.

For the musical nomads

If your heart is not set on one city in particular or if you are just plain indecisive, this program is for you. The Music Pedagogues Tour offers a trip across Europe throughout three different countries: Austria, Hungary and Germany. All countries have a prolific and rich history rooted in music and culture so you will have no lack of musical immersion and study. You’ll be learning all about the musical heritage of each site that you visit and how musical education techniques differ across international borders. I can confidently say that as someone who spent this past summer in Salzburg, Austria, you will surely fall in love with the quaint and charming nature of central Europe.