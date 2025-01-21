Harris Creek pastor speaks at Passion 2025; Conference to return to Texas in 2026

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

For the first time in 23 years, the Passion Conference is returning to the state where it all began. It is set to take place at the Globe Life Arena in Arlington from Jan. 1-3, 2026.

Passion is an annual gathering of college students and young adults who unite to worship and hear from renowned speakers. Over the course of a couple of days, attendees experience worship sessions and learn how to strengthen their faith and relationship with Christ.

The conference has been held in Atlanta for the past several years, but the founders of the Passion organization, Louie and Shelley Giglio, kick-started their ministry in 1985 in Waco when they started Choice Ministries. After 10 years of student ministry in Waco, they moved to Atlanta. Two years later, the Giglios collaborated with Christian singer Chris Tomlin to create the annual Passion Conference.

Passion’s connections to Waco goes even further. Jonathan Pokluda, head pastor of local Harris Creek Baptist Church, was one of six speakers to deliver a message at Passion 2025 this January. This was his third year speaking at Passion, and he said the opportunity to speak was “both humbling and energizing.”

“There’s an awareness that the words you share could be used by God to shape the future of thousands of lives,” Pokluda said. “My desired goal is always to point people to Jesus and to remind them that their lives matter in His story. Speaking at Passion is an opportunity to pour into the next generation of leaders, and that responsibility is one I don’t take lightly.”

He said Passion is a “catalyst for life change” and an opportunity that students should not take for granted. With an emphasis on powerful worship and soul-stirring revival, the experience impacts every individual in a unique way as God speaks to every single one of them, no matter who they are.

“For college students, especially at a place like Baylor, it’s an opportunity to come together with tens of thousands of other college students and experience God in a powerful way,” Pokluda said. “You leave these events not just encouraged, but equipped to live boldly for Christ. And at Baylor, where so many already desire to integrate faith with their futures, Passion provides that extra spiritual momentum.”

Houston freshmen Abby Bray and Gracie Peschel attended Passion 2025 and said they are excited to come back for another year, especially since it’s closer to home.

“One of the messages really stuck out to me and I will never forget it,” Bray said. “We prioritize things like social media, our phones and other idols above God and it causes us more harm than we realize. I was reminded of the true importance of putting God at the forefront of my mind as a Christian.”

Peschel said when one of her favorite worship songs came on the first night, she was overjoyed to experience it live and with so many other passionate people around her.

“The Passion band sang ‘The Lord Will Provide,’ and the stadium immediately erupted into cheers. I know for me personally, that song has been such a lifeline to cling to this semester,” Peschel said. “Getting to hear it live and witness people so excited about it, knowing they resonated with it like I did was so beautiful and amazing.”

Bray said she looks forward to Passion being in Texas next year because it will hopefully allow more people from Baylor and other Texas universities to attend.

Pokluda said the beauty of witnessing students turn their lives to Christ at Passion was powerful.

“Passion 2025 had these moments where you could sense God moving, whether it was during a worship session or in a quiet moment of prayer,” Pokluda said. “Multiple times, students were given the opportunity to respond to the Gospel and hundreds did. Those are the times you remember because they remind you that this isn’t just an event — it’s about real people experiencing real transformation.”

Tickets for Passion 2026 are now on sale and can be purchased here.