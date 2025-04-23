THC crackdown advances in Texas Legislature, stirring debate over public safety, business impact

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB 3) proposes a sweeping ban on all forms of THC, including hemp-derived compounds like Delta-8 and Delta-9. It aims to restrict the cannabinoids that can be legally sold, impose stricter licensing and testing requirements and introduce criminal penalties for non-compliance, according to Texas Policy Research.

The legislation is a major priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who accused retailers of selling life-threatening, unregulated forms of THC to the public.

“Since 2023, thousands of stores selling hazardous THC products have popped up in communities across the state, and many sell products, including beverages, that have three to four times the THC content which might be found in marijuana purchased from a drug dealer,” Patrick said in a statement launching the effort.

SB 3 has been passed to the Texas House, but they hope to pass their own anti-cannabis legislation, House Bill 28 (HB 28), according to the Austin Chronicle. This bill, authored by Rep. Ken King, would similarly ban consumable hemp products but would allow the sale of THC-infused alcoholic beverages.

Ray Ramos, owner of Willie’s CBD shop in Waco, said SB 3 would shut down his business, as about 80% of his inventory contains THC. Additionally, he believes HB 28 is driven more by financial motives than public safety.

“‘Big Alcohol’ stepped in and said, ‘Hey guys, like, there’s a lot of money to be made on this,’” Ramos said. “If they do what they want to do, we’ll be out of business, and liquor stores will be selling THC drinks. And so that’s just bigger pockets, bigger money.”

Ramos also argued that Texas’ medical marijuana program is too expensive and inaccessible, pushing consumers toward legal hemp-derived alternatives like the ones his shop sells. He said his customers range from veterans managing chronic pain to students using THC-CBD blends for focus and relaxation.

“To get medical marijuana is such a red tape process, and it’s so difficult and expensive,” Ramos said. “The medical marijuana in the state is just food — it doesn’t work and it’s not high quality.”

From a public health perspective, Dr. Gabriel Benavidez, assistant professor in the Department of Public Health, emphasized that delivery methods matter. He said e-cigarette devices can cause long-term lung damage.

“Because these products are relatively new compared to cigarettes, we cannot say exactly how risky they are, but they may still increase the risk of lung cancer or other cancers later on,” Benavidez said via email. “We just do not have enough long-term data yet.”

Benavidez also said THC can impact adolescent brain development, noting that early exposure to cannabinoids could impair cognitive growth and emotional regulation.

“One major concern is that these products may be perceived as safer alternatives to traditional marijuana, which could encourage more use among young people during a critical time for brain development,” he said.

However, Benavidez said he thinks SB 3 reflects an ideological stance by Texas lawmakers more than a public health-based one.

“A more targeted approach, such as specifically regulating the use of Delta-8 and Delta-9 in e-cigarette devices, might be more justified by the data,” he said.

Additionally, Benavidez said the ban will not eliminate demand, but rather lead people to find dangerous alternatives.

“If people cannot access them legally, many will turn to illegal markets where the products could be even less safe and harder to regulate,” he said.