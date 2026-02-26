Your guide to Republican candidates for Texas statewide elections

By Juliana Vasquez | Staff Writer

Beyond the governor’s mansion, various statewide offices shape how Texas regulates industries, spends taxpayer dollars and interprets criminal law.

From the comptroller of Public Accounts to the Court of Criminal Appeals, these positions carry significant influence over the state’s financial systems, energy oversight and judicial outcomes.

In this year’s Republican primary, voters will decide contested races for comptroller of Public Accounts, commissioner of Agriculture, railroad commissioner, two seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals, state senator for District 22 and state representative for District 56.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

The sales tax students see at the grocery store and the income tax collected from students’ wages are just some of the areas the Texas comptroller of Public Accounts oversees.

“As Texas’ chief financial officer, tax collector, accountant, revenue estimator, treasurer, cashier, and purchasing manager, the agency is responsible for writing the checks and keeping the books for the multi-billion-dollar business of [the] Texas government,” the Texas Comptroller’s website reads.

Republican Incumbent Kelly Hancock is challenged by Republican candidates Don Huffines, Michael Berlanga and Christi Craddick for the role of comptroller.

As a Trump Republican and previous state senator, Huffines hopes to promote a Texas-first agenda and bring a private-sector mindset to the comptroller’s office.

“He’s running for Comptroller to bring President Trump’s bold leadership and business-minded discipline to Austin,” Huffines campaign website reads. “As Comptroller, Don Huffines will DOGE Texas to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse and save taxpayer money.”

Huffines campaign is built around government accountability and transparency. However, the comptroller hopeful privately purchased Zorro Ranch in 2023, formerly owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a move critics say contradicts his campaign on transparency.

Berlanga claims to be the only certified public accountant running for comptroller — and therefore the most qualified for the position.

With his skills in calculation and communication, Berlanga intends to help Texans understand their rights and safeguard their financial futures, pulling from his past experiences to inform his campaign.

Hancock began serving as acting comptroller in July of 2025 and claims to have transformed the agency in the seven months he has served there by running it like a business.

Before serving as acting comptroller, Hancock earned his BBA from Baylor and served in the Texas Legislature for almost 20 years.

Since he has taken office, he has kept the border secure, ended DEI in state contracting, launched Texas education freedom and led Texas DOGE, according to his website.

Craddick is an oil and gas attorney who has served on the Texas Railroad Commission since 2012.

“I’ll bring a conservative approach, auditing everything, upgrading outdated technology, and making sure Texans get their money back faster,” Craddick’s campaign website reads. “Government should work for the people, not the other way around.”

Commissioner of Agriculture

Texas is a national leader in agriculture, with the agriculture commissioner serving as the industry’s primary advocate, providing support and regulations to help the industry thrive.

Incumbent Sid Miller is challenged by Republican Nate Sheets for the position.

Sheets is a U.S. Navy veteran and the founder of Nature Nate’s honey, hoping to bring clean food reform to Texans.

“He believes that every Texas family deserves clean food that they can trust,” Nate’s wife Patty Sheets said. “Farmers and ranchers deserve a champion who understands their hard work so that our rural communities can flourish again.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Sheets, a rare occurrence for a first-time political candidate.

Miller is an eight-generation farmer and rancher who has served three terms as the commissioner of Agriculture.

“In these challenging times, with inflation reduced but still biting, supply chains strained, and an international trade reset underway, it’s worth reflecting on what we’ve achieved together,” Miller wrote on his campaign website. “Texas leads the nation in farms and ranches, and under my watch, we’ve made sure it stays that way, turning challenges into triumphs that benefit every Texan.”

Miller has come under fire multiple times throughout his incumbency for misuse of state funds, disorderly campaign accounting and his hiring of a political consultant after he was found guilty of commercial bribery.

Railroad Commissioner

Contrary to what the name suggests, the railroad commissioner does not control the railroad system in Texas.

“The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) is the state agency with primary and regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations,” the Railroad Commission website reads.

The Texas Railroad Commission is a three-member board, with each seat up for re-election on staggered years.

Current Chairman of the Commission Jim Wright is challenged by Republican candidates Katherine Culbert, Bo French, Hawk Dunlap and James Matlock.

Culbert is an experienced engineer specializing in safety engineering for the oil and gas industry.

“I make sure everything stays in the pipe, I make sure the companies I work for are following the rules, I make sure that we are protecting our workers … that we are protecting our communities,” Culbert said.

Culbert is running on a campaign of affordability, adaptability and accountability, hoping to increase the commission’s transparency with the general public.

Culbert previously ran for Railroad Commissioner as a Democrat in 2024.

French’s family has history in the oil business, and he has spent his life working in the energy sector.

“My family [has] been in the oil business 80 years,” French said. “Both my grandfathers were in the oil business, my father and then me … I know this business, but what we don’t need is a bunch of irresponsible over-regulated industries. This is the most important industry in Texas.”

French faced previous backlash during his time as county chair for the Tarrant County Republican Party after he polled followers on whether Jews or Muslims were a larger threat to the nation.

Dunlap has worked in the oil industry for 30 years and plans on bringing this knowledge to the position of railroad commissioner.

“The past five years, he’s been out in West Texas fixing zombie wells … so he’s been fighting on behalf of landowners and fixing the problems that the current railroad commission just ignored,” a representative of Dunlap said.

Matlock currently works as a technical consultant for oil and gas producers and hopes to use his consulting experience to better inform the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Matlock’s campaign is built around his opposition to the Chinese purchase of American oil and acquisition of farmland.

“China is a direct threat to our national security,” Matlock’s campaign website reads. “It’s time we put our National Security and the interests of American Citizens first.”

Wright has served one term on the Railroad Commission and is hoping to serve another, utilizing his work in the energy industry and his time on the commissioners’ court to inform his campaign.

“Jim Wright is making sure the Railroad Commission stays focused on doing what it was always meant to do: keep Texas energy strong, safe, and independent,” his campaign website reads.

Judge Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases, issuing final rulings on felony convictions, death penalty appeals and constitutional questions tied to criminal law.

“The Court consists of a Presiding Judge and eight Judges. They are elected by the voters of the entire state, and they hold their offices for terms of six years,” the Texas Courts website reads.

Leslie Fitzpatrick, Brent Coffee, Thomas Smith and Alison Fox are all competing for the Place 3 seat, as incumbent the Honorable Bert Richardson runs for a different position.

Fitzpatrick is the current director of Special Litigation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Having worked on both sides of the law as a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney, she possesses a balanced view of the law, which will be invaluable in reviewing cases on appeal in this court,” Fitzpatrick’s campaign website reads.

Coffee has served as the assistant attorney general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office and learned from other conservative judges, such as former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

“These Conservative legal scholars of constitutional law have helped shape Brent Coffee’s legal life, his approach to respect for the rule of law, our legal system and the role they play in our constitutional republic,” Coffee’s campaign website reads.

Smith was a lawyer on President Trump’s Election Integrity Team and previously worked with Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“He has been a conservative warrior for strengthening the rule of law and our Constitution, fighting for justice for victims of crime and working on laws to protect our children,” Smith’s campaign website reads. “He protected religious liberty, spearheading passage of a law protecting churches from being forced to make adoptions that violate their religious conscience.”

Fox has worked as a staff attorney at the Court of Criminal Appeals and as a prosecutor for the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

“When you’re dealing with life-and-death decisions, constitutional freedoms, and the safety of our communities, you need a judge who has been there — who knows the law, respects the Constitution, and has the experience to get it right,” Fox’s campaign website reads. “That is what I will bring to the bench.”

Judge Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

This position shares the same duties as the judge court of criminal appeals position above. John Messinger and Jennifer Balido compete for the seat. Incumbent David Newell is not running for reelection.

Messinger is currently an Assistant State Prosecuting Attorney for the state of Texas, and he previously served with the McLennan County District Attorney’s office. He initially moved to Texas from New Jersey to attend Baylor Law School.

“I am a career appellate prosecutor,” Messinger wrote on his campaign website. “By virtue of the job God has blessed me with at the Office of the State Prosecuting Attorney, almost no one practicing law today has as much experience in the Court of Criminal Appeals as I do.”

Jennifer Balido

Balido claims to have one of the most well-rounded legal careers in Texas, having completed over 200 trials and written nearly 40 appellate briefs during her career with the Dallas District Attorney’s office.

“Three times the Governor of Texas has appointed me to the district court bench, entrusting me with decisions that carry profound consequences for victims, defendants, and the rule of law,” Balido’s campaign website reads. “That experience will ensure justice is applied fairly, consistently, and with unwavering respect for the Constitution.”

State Senator District 22

A Texas state senator helps craft and vote on laws that affect everything from public education to state taxes and infrastructure, playing a key role in shaping state policy that directly impacts students.

“The primary duties of a state senator are creating, debating and voting on legislation that either makes new laws or modifies existing ones,” reads the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice website.

Rena Schroeder, David Cook and Jon Gimble compete for the seat. Current Senator for District 22 Brian Birdwell is not running for reelection.

Schroeder is a rancher and the director of Angel Wings Ranch, a nonprofit that provides equine-assisted learning to equip clients to face life’s challenges.

Schroeder is running a campaign centered around aiding veterans and children who have experienced the foster care system and fighting data centers in Texas.

“I’m not going to come and appease you … and just make you feel good about things,” Schroeder said. “I want to come with answers, strategies, so that when I go to legislation, I’m already going to have things to place in bills, and I just really want to fight for our farmland.”

Cook is currently in his third term serving as a state representative representing Texas House District 96.

Cook expressed his intent to continue supporting police forces and to fight data centers, as he claims to have done during his time in the Texas House.

“Data centers have been a huge issue, especially in the last 90 days, and I’ve committed to following a bill, if elected, that would set out regulations,” Cook said. “Right now there’s no regulation, and there’s a reason that these companies are going out into the counties, and it’s kind of become the wild west because there’s no guardrails to protect the constituents that we represent.”

Gimble is a native of Waco and previously served as the McLennan County District Clerk.

Gimbal hopes to secure the Texas border, eliminate property taxes, increase water security and cut government waste.

“One of the things that we constantly fight, and he fought this when he was a district clerk for all those years … we unfunded mandates from Austin,” Josh Stevens said, speaking as a representative for Gimble.

District 56 State Representative

A state representative serves in the Texas House of Representatives, where members draft, debate and vote on legislation shaping the state’s budget, education system and more.

“Primary duties of a State Representative are creating, debating, and voting on legislation that either makes new laws or modifies existing ones,” the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice website reads.

Incumbent Pat Curry runs against newcomer Ralph Patterson for the District 56 seat.

Patterson has been involved in McLennan County politics before, previously serving as chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party.

Patterson said he would prioritize McLennan County’s voice rather than lobbyists, alluding that Pat Curry did not do the same.

“I don’t do this for my family, I do this for your family,” Patterson said. “This is your seat, this is not my seat. We’ll go to Austin, we’ll do the things that are right for your families every time, every day.”

Curry has served as the District 56 representative for two terms, passing 11 bills as a freshman representative.

Curry claims to have created over one thousand jobs in McLennan County as a local business owner and entrepreneur.

“I got in this race because of water. We were able to settle the situation with the water boards and with the dairy farmers, so we’re all working together …” Curry said. “We did pass the Central Texas Water Alliance. I was a joint author on that bill, and I agree that we will take that forward and now try to get more water for Central Texas.”