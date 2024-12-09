A&L Tunesday: Dec. 10

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s upon us: the last Tunesday of the semester … and the year! Before we say goodbye and indulge in holiday festivities, here are some bops a bit off the beaten trail to explore as finals wrap up and as you journey home for the break.

“Yesterday’s World” by TV Girl, George Clanton (Dec. 2)





The kings of sampling — otherwise known as TV Girl — are back with their latest release, “Yesterday’s World.” This track features pitched-up audio from the 2001 song of the same name by psychedelic rock group Circulatory System. TV Girl’s seemingly nonsensical and random sampling may not be for everyone, but the ones who get it, get it. The group’s music, featuring alt-indie artist George Clanton, certainly takes the listener on a musical trip like no other.

“Horses” by Mallrat (Dec. 6)

Mallrat’s new single “Horses” takes listeners for a ride back to her past — one many listeners can probably relate to. Mallrat sings of the loneliness of returning to her hometown and about the absence of her late little sister, Olivia. If you’re searching for a light listen, the airy, gentle acoustic plucking leading into the lyrics suggest you’re in the right place, but listen closer, and you may begin to feel your eyes well.

“Open Wide” by Inhaler (Dec. 6)





Inhaler’s “Open Wide” may be simple in theory, but this song is undoubtedly a banger. Lyrics like “I’ll stay with you when you are cruel / To the violent thoughts in your head” have me thinking not that I can fix him, but that he can fix me. I’m not usually a willing damsel, but for Inhaler — yes.

A little less grungy than the band’s other tracks but just as pining as tracks like “Your House” and “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” I feel that Inhaler may be taking on a bit of a different sound in their next studio album to be released in February, also titled “Open Wide.”