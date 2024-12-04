Shedding light on the magic behind Christmas on 5th Street

By Olivia Chhlang | Reporter

Each year, Baylor students have the opportunity to participate in Christmas on Fifth Street, hosted by the Baylor Activities Council and Kappa Omega Tau, to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. While students can admire the nicely decorated campus, drink hot chocolate and watch the lighting of the 37.5-foot tall tree on Fountain Mall, they might not realize that the festivities don’t appear overnight.

According to Chicago junior Raghav Edara, vice president of programs for BAC, the preparation for Christmas on Fifth Street begins months in advance.

“We began brainstorming and planning for this year’s celebration back in the summer,” Edara said. “Both the Baylor Activities Council and Kappa Omega Tau have dedicated several hours to make this event possible.”

One of the most anticipated events during Christmas on Fifth Street is the Christmas tree lighting on Fountain Mall preceding a giant celebration with a band and sparkling Christmas lights.

Jordy Dickey, director of student activities, explained what it takes to light up the campus and the tree every year.

“This year, a total of 3,000 market lights and 60,000 mini lights will be used on campus for Christmas on Fifth,” Dickey said. “Additionally, the tree itself is decorated with 31,600 mini lights.”

While the exact cost of Baylor’s electricity bill for this time of year isn’t available, Dickey said the entire team uses the LED lights to promote “energy stewardship.” This environmentally conscious step reduces energy consumption.

Additionally, the team comes up with ideas of ways to change the lights and decorations to keep a fresh and exciting feel, according to Dickey.

“New elements are added each year to enhance the vibrancy and overall impact of the Christmas on 5th program,” Dickey said.

Another element BAC has to keep in mind is making sure the Christmas tree actually gets lit on time.

“Getting the tree lit on time is a well-coordinated effort,” Edara said. “All of the tree’s lights are connected to a power source, and once everything is set, it’s as simple as flipping a few switches.”

Dickey said that the Baylor Activities Council works with L&G Sound to have the tree light up right after the crowd counts down.

“This careful coordination ensures everything is in sync and the tree lights up at the exact moment,” Dickey said.

The hours of preparation and dedication spent by both parties makes Christmas on Fifth Street as extravagant as other Baylor traditions like Homecoming or running the Baylor Line.

Edara said the BAC is excited for students to see what they have in store for this year’s Christmas celebration.

“This year, we’re taking it a step further with special effects, adding even more excitement to the event,” Edara said. “We’re also thrilled to bring snow to Christmas on Fifth this year, adding an extra layer of holiday magic.”