Cut the crap, not calories

By Erika Kuehl | Opinion Editor

As a fashion fanatic myself, I know better than anyone how quickly trends begin to take flight. One day we love Mary Janes, the next, slouchy knee-high boots. And just like everything else, our bodies have been commodified and become a trend.

With rumors of Ariana Grande’s drastic weight loss and Kylie Jenner fitting into her pre-motherhood jeans, the question I beg to ask is — why are we even talking about their bodies?

As many Gen X’ers begin to inject their weight-loss drug of choice, it can foster a flurry of confusion within ourselves.

“I should start making my resolutions now, right? Yeah, maybe I shouldn’t have a roll with Christmas dinner. Wow, my aunt has nothing on her plate. Let’s make sure to go on a run in the morning.”

It’s not unique to have these feelings during the holiday season. This internal dialogue can ruin that trip with your sibling to get hot chocolate or your dad’s famous chocolate chip cookies. It can turn a time of reunion into feelings of deep loneliness and anxiety.

This holiday season, let’s try and change the conversation to something beyond how many pounds we’ve lost or gained. Shifting the focus onto other things can not only be for you, but also for other people in the room who don’t know how to speak up.

It’s so normal to hear our parents’ generation discuss how much weight they’ve gained during menopause or how they want to lose a few pounds before their big summer cruise. Instead of engaging in this conversation, just walk away. Setting boundaries is the best way to enjoy yourself this holiday season.

If a conversation isn’t suiting you and causing internal turmoil — exit. A good way to shift focus is to compliment whoever is speaking negatively about their body. And I don’t mean complimenting them on their body, but rather, on something not physical.

Telling your aunt who struggles with confidence that she lights up every room is the perfect distraction to deter negative conversations. Making sure your younger sister knows how proud you are of her — that is an important dialogue during the holidays.

Some family members won’t be around next Christmas. How silly would it be to have their last holiday meal centered around the newest weight-loss drug or how slim a celebrity looks?

Tell your family you care about them regardless of how they appear on the outside. Make sure everyone enjoys a piece of pumpkin pie, if that’s their thing. And if you ever feel like you need help with disordered eating or an eating disorder, you can contact the National Eating Disorders Helpline at (800) 931-2237 or text “NEDA” to 741741 for support.