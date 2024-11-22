Baylor Law School celebrates annual Adoption Day

By Adrianna Gonzalez | Reporter

Baylor Law School hosted its annual Adoption Day celebration, an event that finalizes adoptions and honors families’ journeys through the adoption process. Held at the law school, the event brought together students, families and community members for a day of joy, creativity and awareness.

According to Baylor Law School, Adoption Day is part of a nationwide initiative started in 1999 by the Dave Thomas Foundation to celebrate foster care adoptions. Counties across the country mark this special day in unique ways. For Baylor Law, it is an opportunity to host families, finalize adoptions and increase awareness about the ongoing need for foster parents and foster care adoptions. Bridget Fuselier, a law professor, helped organize Adoption Day at Baylor.

“We are honored to play a small role in a day that is a momentous occasion for these families,” Fuselier said.

Preparation for this year’s event began almost immediately after last year’s Adoption Day. On the big day, families were greeted with food provided by local vendors, activities, crafts and festive decorations, all planned and made by the students at Baylor Law School.

This year’s theme was Harry Potter, with emphasis on family as something one are handed, but also as something one chooses. Baylor Law was transformed into Hogwarts with the help of 159 student volunteers from the law school who worked for the past month creating decorations and activities for the families who attended the event.

“We create a celebration based on a theme, and students handle much of the planning, decorating and engaging with the families,” Fuselier said.

Colorado Springs, Colo., second-year law student Erin Kitchenka participated in her second Adoption Day this year and expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a lawyer who helps kids, and Adoption Day made Baylor Law an easy choice for me,” Kitchenka said. “My favorite part is seeing the joy on the families’ faces when their adoptions are finalized. It’s such a meaningful and fun day for everyone involved.”

Baylor Law’s Adoption Day celebration began in 2008 and has grown into a cherished tradition for the school and local community. This year’s event continued to highlight the importance of foster care and adoption as well as the resilience and love of the families involved.

“It’s incredible to witness the love and joy these families share,” Fuselier said. “We are so proud to celebrate with them on such an important day.”

Adoption Day is more than a legal procedure — it is a day of joy, gratitude and new beginnings. Baylor Law continues to lead the way in fostering community engagement and celebrating family in all its forms.

To learn more about Baylor’s Adoption Day or to get involved visit Baylor Law Adoption Day.