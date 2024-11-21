We’ve lost the true meaning of Christmas

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

We are called to celebrate Christ throughout the year, yet we lose sight of this focus during the Christmas season. While Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ and all He gave us, we can often be absorbed in presents and decorations, forgetting the holiday’s true meaning.

Christmas is a time to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, as it is said in John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” it reads.

This is a moment in history that spreads a message of love, hope and redemption to the world. For centuries, Christians across the globe marked this occasion as an opportunity for spiritual reflection and togetherness. Yet, in many parts of the world today, Christmas has been overshadowed by materialism and secular festivities.

People seem more focused on capturing the “perfect” Christmas moment for social media than quietly reflecting on the deeper meaning of the holiday.

Luke 2:14 says, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

This is one of the most significant verses in the Christmas story, capturing the essence of what the birth of Jesus signifies. This proclamation by the angels to the shepherds is not only a divine announcement but also a profound message of hope and peace.

It discusses the arrival of Christ as a moment of divine glory and human peace, one that transcends worldly troubles and offers reconciliation with God.

In the context of Christmas, this verse reminds us that the true meaning of the holiday goes beyond gifts and festivities. It calls us to focus on the gift of peace that Jesus brings to all who receive Him. It challenges us to reflect on how we can live out that peace in our lives.

In a world often marked by division, conflict and anxiety, Luke 2:14 serves as a powerful reminder that Christmas is about the promise of peace and goodwill for all. It’s an invitation to embrace the hope and harmony that Christ’s birth makes possible.

The shift away from celebrating Christ during Christmas isn’t accidental. It’s the result of a culture that increasingly prioritizes instant gratification, external displays of success and an artificial sense of joy over genuine spiritual reflection.

You may argue that you attend church every Sunday or read a Bible story here and there, but is that where you draw the line? Rather than simply indulging in food and drink at holiday parties, take the opportunity to share the message of the Lord with those around you and remind them of the true reason for the season.

It’s also truly disrespectful to replace “Christ” with an “X” in the word Christmas. The abbreviation “Xmas” might seem harmless or convenient to some, but it strips away the very heart of the holiday.

“Christ” is the core of Christmas; the entire meaning of the season revolves around the birth of Jesus Christ with a moment that changed the world. By reducing His name to an impersonal “X,” we not only diminish the spiritual significance of the holiday, but we also erase the foundation on which this celebration stands.

Christmas has become a cultural event, largely disconnected from its religious roots. Rather than slowing down to reflect on the significance of Christ’s birth and what it means for our lives, we race through the season, trying to keep up with the latest trends and attempting to outdo one another with extravagant gifts and grandiose celebrations.

While the photos, festivities and fun are what make Christmas enjoyable, why do we allow them to become the central focus of the season? Jesus sacrificed His life so that we could have ours, yet we often fail to show appreciation for Him.

After all, without Christ there would be no Christmas.