Where to score lucky thrift finds in Waco

By Natalie French | Reporter

Thrifting is becoming increasingly popular in the modern fashion world. The sale of used clothing is estimated to exceed $77 billion by 2025, according to resale company ThredUp. But what does it take to be good at thrifting?

Woodway junior Bella Burns said around 70% of her closet is thrifted. Her advice to those new to thrifting is to go in without any expectations.

“Thrifting can be frustrating when you are looking for one particular item, so it is best to go with an open mind to what you might find,” Burns said. “The more you thrift, the better you’ll get at spotting good finds and the more fun you’ll have.”

Burns said her favorite thrift stores in Waco are The Salvation Army, The Clothesline and Things from the Heart. She started thrifting because it was a fun group activity with her friends, but over time, it has become a hobby for her.

“It is really rewarding to find a good piece of clothing that you’re excited to wear,” Burns said. “For it to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly is just an added bonus.”

Irvine, Calif., senior Leah Cole said she thrifts around 75% of her current wardrobe because “there’s something special about hunting for clothing with history and character.”

Cole’s favorite place to thrift in Waco is the Goodwill on La Salle Avenue because “they have lots of quirky clothing pieces and fun, cheap decor.”

While Cole has had much success in her four years in Waco, it was an adjustment coming from her hometown, which she said is considered a “mecca for second-hand thrifting options.”

“Thrifting for freshman Leah was a creative outlet,” Cole said. “Having to get innovative with it helped sharpen my eye and now I am more grateful for the chances I do get to go thrifting.”

Burns said that building a collection of thrifted finds was difficult at first, but now she has a collection of pieces that she loves wearing.

Cole said she has a tradition of thrifting her sorority formal dresses.

“Most recently, I thrifted a metallic green semi-formal dress for six dollars a mere four hours before my event began,” Cole said. “I carried the confidence of my lucky thrift find throughout the night and it made the experience feel even more special.”

Cole’s advice to new thrifters is to be patient.

“Thrifting is all about the hunt, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t find something amazing right away,” Cole said. “Keep an open mind, try things that you wouldn’t normally pick out, and trust that you’ll find something special if you stick with it.”