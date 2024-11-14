What to Do in Waco: Nov. 15-21

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This weekend in Waco offers a smorgasbord of events to attend, from book sales to holiday plays. Thanksgiving break isn’t far away and neither are finals. Grab a friend and use these activities as a brain break!

Waco Cultural Arts Fest | Nov. 15-17 | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 203 N University Parks Drive | Poetry, science, arts and music are the focus of this local festival, which has been happening for 20 years now. If you’re not sure what “Squonk” and “Brouhaha” are, you’re about to find out if you make your way down to Indian Spring Park. Here, immerse yourself in Waco’s diverse and educational artistic and cultural life.

Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | Nov. 15-17 | Times vary | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free admission | Find your books, vinyls, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and puzzles — all for affordable prices at this annual sale. Browse row upon row of gently-loved music and books to add to your own home.

Baylor Theatre’s “The Thanksgiving Play” | Nov. 15 | 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | $25 tickets | This Baylor production isn’t your typical middle school Thanksgiving story play. This seasonal production pokes fun at all the holiday quirks, from the iconic Thanksgiving dinner to the not-so-pretty history behind it. If you’re down for a good laugh, get your tickets here.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Nov. 16 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Free Coffee Tasting & Cupping | Nov. 16 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | Who doesn’t love free coffee? Come on down to Lighthouse Coffee to find your new favorite brew and maybe even a bag of beans to take home with you!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 16 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.