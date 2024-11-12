Veterans deserve our support year round, not just for a day

By The Editorial Board

A life in the military is not a reality many of us face every day. Dealing with the aftermath of war and frequent deaths is not an easy feat. Although Veteran’s Day might just be a holiday for some, it is a service member’s life year round.

Less than 1% of all U.S. citizens are active-duty service members in the military. That means out of almost 335 million people living in the U.S., only 1.3 million are service members.

Unfortunately, coming back to the States after risking your life does not always mean a welcome return. Nearly 13% of all adult veterans are homeless, and they are right here in our community.

Homelessness is often due to physical disabilities that inhibit professional advantages when competing for jobs. Another large component is the lack of life-changing mental health resources for veterans.

Those resources are sorely needed, as certain sounds, places, media or words can trigger a wave of all-consuming emotions. The unexpected emotions alone are enough for people to miss job interviews out of anxiety or not be able to walk through the grocery store.

Additionally, it can be hard to connect with people when coming back from service. Not being able to relate to others can trigger isolation and loneliness.

The veteran suicide rate is 1.5 times higher than the rest of the population. Without ample resources for veterans to fall back on, their return to the U.S. doesn’t necessarily mean the fight has stopped. Coping through drugs or alcohol is the reality for many service members who did not receive the treatment they needed for mental health issues like PTSD, personality disorders, depression or anxiety.

More than one-in-10 active-duty and retired members of the armed forces could be classified as struggling with a substance abuse disorder. The people who fought for our freedom and safety deserve a life where they don’t feel the need to drown their emotions on a daily basis.

With Veteran’s Day just passing, instead of posting on your Instagram story how much you respect our troops, let’s begin acting rather than staying complacent.

One of the best ways to help veterans receive the services they need is on a local level. The Salvation Army Waco Corps removes barriers to permanent housing, and the Texas Veterans Commission program provides emergency shelter, access to life skills and career programs, case management services and long-term housing solutions for those facing homelessness.

The Waco Corps location provides breakfast and dinner 365 days a year for veterans in need. With the holidays around the corner, volunteer for a shift to serve meals to those who are hungry. You can even volunteer on Thanksgiving or Christmas to help spread the holiday joy while supporting retired members of the military.

Men and women are fighting for your freedom all year round. Don’t let Veteran’s Day pass again this year — volunteer and advocate for the people who defend you every day.