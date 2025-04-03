Bring back the passion toward Baylor athletics

By Brady Harris | Photographer

At Baylor, rich tradition surrounds our numerous sports teams and the campus life surrounding them. As a freshman at Baylor, I remember everyone being so gung ho about attending all the football games, running the Line and packing out the student sections to the brim anytime we could. Two years later, as a junior, the passion and drive for Baylor sports is at an all-time low. From barely any freshmen running the Line at football games to being unable to fill out our student section in Foster Pavilion, I genuinely believe the magic of Baylor sports has been lost.

Being involved in the immense culture of Baylor athletics with your fellow students creates a sense of community like no other. Screaming a Sic ‘em with over 10,000 passionate fans during the opening kickoff of a football game creates a connection and pride for your school, something that nobody can take away, win or lose. It’s that pride developed during these games that lasts well after graduation, when you can look back at your experiences and remember those moments you felt deeply connected to your school.

For students, Baylor athletics is more than just a spectacle. It engages you, especially if you’re a freshman or transfer student looking to find your fit. You connect with new friends in the ticket lines and by attending tailgates. These moments create lasting memories long after graduation. It adds another dimension to the college experience that can’t be gained through textbooks or lectures.

In recent years, the passion for Baylor Athletics has diminished, and students no longer have the eagerness to show up early and stay late, no matter the occasion. Students don’t want to sweat it out in the intense, hot summer sun and cheer for their bears with thousands of others. It’s these moments that truly make the Baylor experience so unique. Being there with your friends or making new friends is what these sports were intended for. It’s a pillar of the college experience that we’re all very fortunate enough to have the privilege of experiencing.

So, even if you’re not the “sports type,” take a chance. Go to that game, wear green and gold, scream Sic ‘em and get involved. Because at Baylor, sports aren’t just after-school activities — they’re part of the rhythm of campus life. You’re only in college for four short years, and those years will pass by faster than you know it. Don’t pass up these opportunities to make new connections and live new experiences. You won’t regret it one bit.